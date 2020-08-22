Jinja based Uganda Premier League entity BUL Football Club officially unveiled five new players at their headquarters in Masese on Friday, 21st August 2020.

The five players in the box are; goalkeeper Davis Mutebi,Kenneth Kibaale, Peter Onzima, Paul Mbaziira and Douglas Bithum.

Whereas Mbaziira and Mutebi each penned a two year deal, the rest (Kibaale, Onzima and Bithum) were given a year long contract apiece.

Mutebi will compete the for the number one slot in between the goal posts alongside Sanon Mulabi and Abdul Kimera as the trio will be under close supervision of goalkeeping coach James Magala,a former Uganda Cranes international.

The former Police goalkeeper has expressed the urge to join the club christened as the Eastern giants.

I am very happy to join BUL FC family, I have come to win trophies and push harder as a player as I aim for a place on the national team.I will do what it takes to help the club achieve their goals so the fans should expect a lot from me. I thank the management of the club for trusting me Davis Mutebi, goalkeeper

The quartet of Bithum, Onzima, Kibaale and Mbaziira are all from Edgar’s Youth Academy.

These fresh recruits bolster Arthur Kyesmira’s side that has already announced left footed attacker Ibrahim Mugulusi and left back Aggrey Madoi.

Madoi was at Wakiso Giants last season whilst Mugulusi was recruited from sworn rivals Busoga United.

Meanwhile, BUL also confirmed the extension of contract for play maker Joseph Ssemujju, secured defender Walter Ochora on a permanent basis from KCCA while veteran defender Musa Walangalira, 40, has been given six months to serve the club as he bids farewell to the beautiful game gracefully.

BUL completed the 2019/20 season with 36 points in the 6th position.