Erisa Ssekisambu was officially released by Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) Football Club.

The club issued an official farewell message wishing the player the best in his next endeavors.

“Thank you Erisa Ssekisambu for your time and service at the club. We wish you the best in the future,” KCCA’s farewell message read.

The forward had joined the 13-time Uganda Premier League champions at the start of the 2019-20 season from Kenya Premier League side Gor Mahia.

Last season, he scored four goals in the league before it was abrupted halted because of the Coronavirus pandemic.

Ssekisambu is a pacy and direct player who has had successful stints at four of Uganda’s biggest clubs; Sports Club Villa, KCCA, URA, Express, Vipers as well as Kenya’s Gor Mahia.

Vipers’ Geofrey Wasswa keeps the case for the ball with Erisa Ssekisambu

He won three Uganda Cup gold medals in three consecutive years at three different clubs, URA (2014), SC Villa (2015), and Vipers in 2016.

His agent Ronald Niwagiira has not yet revealed the next destination for the forward.

Ssekisambu had been involved in talks for a contract extension at KCCA but the negotiations hit a snag over the terms and conditions.

Meanwhile, KCCA also officially released midfielders Jackson Nunda and Mike Mutyaba as well as the goalkeeping duo of Jamil Malyamungu and Tom Ikara. Other players who will not be considered for the 2020-21 season are Muzamiru Mutyaba and Nicholas Kasozi.

The club has already secured the services of utility player Dennis Iguma, Italian Stefano Mazengo Loro, Andrew Samson Kigozi, Ashraf Mugume, Charles Lwanga, and Brian Aheebwa.

The kick-off of the 2020-21 domestic season is ear-marked for October 17, 2020.

KCCA will represent Uganda at the CAF Confederation Cup.