Management of Police Football Club officially unveiled left-footed winger Duncan Sseninde on Friday, 28th August 2020.

Sseninde, 24, was given a two-year deal with an option to extend upon impressive performances.

He was officially ushered in to the club by the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Fahad Lumu.

“I appreciate being given this opportunity, it will help me a lot in my career,” Sseninde noted.

The diminutive albeit effective player has been a free agent since his loan spell at Wakiso Giants (from Vipers) ended at the close of the 2019-20 football season.

Sseninde joins the free-spending Police side following the earlier arrival of goalkeepers Tom Ikara and Derrick Ochan, Muwadda Mawejje, Tonny Mawejje, Frank Tumwesigye, Hassan Muhammod, Eric Ssenjobe, and Arnold Sembuya.

Another talented youngster added!@SsenindeD pens a two year contract with us.



He will bring a healthy competition and selection puzzle to Abdallah Mubiru, the head coach at the club.

The demand for the ball from strikers Hood Kaweesa and Ben Ocen will therefore call for an urgent supply chain from the midfielders.

Sseninde is expected to push youngsters Musa Matovu, Arnold Sembuya, Yusuf Ssozi, and the newly acquired Frank Tumwesigye to work extra harder.

Police also have options of Yusuf Ssozi and new recruit Muwadda for the donkey work, especially from the right flank.

Sseninde had joined Vipers in the 2015-16 season before being loaned out to the Purple Sharks in 2019.

Before making a grand arrival at Vipers, he had featured at Kampala Junior Team (KJT).

Winners of the Uganda Premier League in 2005, Police has embarked on a mission possible for silverware on the big platform after their 2006 success script at the CECAFA clubs championship.

Renewed contracts of players at Police

Police also successfully renewed their employment contracts for; Dennis Rukundo, Joseph Ssentume, Yusuf Ssozi, Johnson Odong, Mubarak Nsubuga, Musa Matovu, Bashir Kabuye, and Ruben Kimera.

The club also reportedly held talks with veteran left back Godfrey Walusimbi.

Last season, Police nearly drowned in the relegation waters after inconsistent performances.