Left back Richard Matovu has returned to his parent club, Kyetume FC ahead of the 2020-21 Uganda Premier League season.

The development follows a successful two year spell at Jinja based side BUL Football Club.

Matovu had joined BUL during the 2017-18 season start and had become a prominent figure at BUL’s left back department.

He has since lauded the management of BUL for the positive reception during the time in Jinja.

“I thank God for those 2 years which I have been in Bul Football Club. The fact is I am going to miss you guys. I am going to miss BUL family just know that I love you all guys. God bless all of you,” Matovu posted.

Richard Matovu executes a cross

Other Kyetume signings:

Matovu joins other new recruits at the club as goalkeeper Emmanuel Derrick Were who joined from Kiyinda Boys in the Buganda Regional League.

Others are holding midfielder Felix Okot, a free agent following his spell at Maroons, creative midfielder Steven Ibrahim Kabuye, formerly at Mbarara City, winger Ezra “Rubber Boy” Bidda from Onduparaka as well as Rashid Muhammed, who was also at Onduparaka.

Meanwhile, the Slaughters are still in negotiations with Synergy right back Henry Bishop Orom Bithum, amidst a challenge from Mbarara City.

Head coach Charles Livingstone Mbabazi is busy assembling a formidable side, one that will compete favourably in the 2020-21 Uganda Premier League season.