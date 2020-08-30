Two Uganda Premier League clubs Kyetume and Mbarara City have intensified the quest for hardworking right back Henry Orom Bithum, Kawowo Sports reliably reports.

These two clubs have openly expressed interest to take on the player best known for his energetic runs down the right flank during competitive football action.

Either head coaches of the aforementioned clubs; Kyetume’s Charles Livingstone Mbabazi and Brian Ssenyondo of Mbarara City are well aware of the key attributes for this player.

In fact each of the tacticians have traces of some history having worked with Orom, also known as “Bishop” among the football family.

Mbabazi worked with the player at Buddu during the 2019 Masaza Cup football tournament.

In the same vein, the Ssenyondo, witnessed the player grow through the ranks at Synergy FC whilst in the Buganda Regional league.

Orom has been attached to Synergy Football Club and currently at Gomba Lions Ssaza team where he extended his stay by a year.

He is one player full of passion to perform against all the odds with excellent defending, timely interceptions, ball distribution and perfect crossing of the ball.

Whereas Kyetume has been engaged in transfer of some players as Felix Okot, Steven Ibrahim Kabuye, goalkeeper Emmanuel Derrick Were, Ezra “Rubber Boy” Bidda and Rashid Muhammed, among others, Mbarara City has been silent in the market.

Mbarara City renewed contracts of most players as lured on board Ramathan Karim from Kasese New Villa, Farouk Samali was recalled from the loan spell at Kigezi Home Boyz with three players from Light SSS.

The Ankole Lions have only acquired despite losing Ibrahim Orit to Vipers and Kabuye’s contract was not extended.

Detailed Profile: