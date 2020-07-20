Mbarara City Football Club continues to dominate the transfer market with yet another acquisition in defender Ramathan Karim.

The defender joins the Ankole Lions from Kasese based New Villa as announced by the club on Monday, 20th July 2020.

We are delighted to announce the signing of defender Karim Ramathan from FUFA Big League club New Villa on a 4 year contract. Mbarara City Football Club Statement

He joins other signed players as Ronald Edwok and Godfrey Kalungi who were acquired from FUFA Big League outfit Light Secondary School.

The club also welcomed back midfielder Farouk Samali from a season long loan spell at Kigezi Home Boyz in Kabale.

Meanwhile, a number of players have shown their allegiance to the club and agreed to renew their stay at the club christened as “Ankole Lions”.

Ivory Coast born defender Soulymane Bamba, Jude Ssemugabi, Steven Othieno, goalkeeper Muhammad Ssekeba, Swalik “Bebe” Ssegujja and Pisitis Barenge have all renewed their respective employment contracts.

Mbarara City lost stylish winger Ibrahim Orit to Vipers and confirmed the release of Bashir Muweesi while Steven Kabuye had his contract expired.

Striker Brian Aheebwa also had his employment contract run down and efforts to join KCCA are on a snail pace.

Mbarara City recently undertook a successful FUFA Club’s Pro Agenda programe in preparation for the new season..