The long-anticipated move of Ugandan goalkeeper Nicholas Sebwato to Tanzania Premier League outfit Namungo Football Club may not happen.

Simon Peter Musoke, the player’s representative is saddened by the fact that Namungo FC club management has not actively engaged them for a possible transfer.

“We gave the management (Namungo Football Club) up to Tuesday, September 1, 2020 for their offer and I am not seeing this happen. That means we have to seek alternatives elsewhere,” Musoke disclosed to Kawowo Sports.

Sebwato had traveled from the Kenyan capital of Nairobi to Dar es salaam and joined Namungo players for the pre-season training regime.

Nicholas Sebwato trained with Namungo Football Club for a week

After playing one competitive match for Namungo in their 2-1 loss to Azam during the Azam festivals, Sebwato has been actively training with the club.

The lanky Ugandan goalkeeper was introduced in the second half before he conceded a “soft” goal during the flood-lit game at the Azam Sports Complex in Chamazi.

Sebwato was not considered for the season-opener during the annual Community Shield (Ngao Ya Jamii) when Namungo lost 2-0 to Simba at the Sheikh Amri Abeid Memorial Stadium in Arusha on Sunday, 30th August 2020.

Namungo named Nourdine Barola and Lucas Chembeja as they conceded an early John Raphael Bocco’s penalty before the winner from Simba’s new signing Bernard Morrison.

Nicholas Sebwato Credit: © Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE

What is next for Sebwato?

With his contract at Sofapaka Sports Club already terminated, Sebwato is expected to travel back to Uganda as he weighs the different options in thy midst.

According to Musoke, they will resort to the famous drawing board and they await offers from the different clubs.

“Sure, we have to get back to the drawing board and wait for offers from the different clubs as we weigh them out,” Musoke adds.

Sebwato has formerly played at Sports Club Villa, Bright Stars, Onduparaka, and lately Sofapaka Sports Club in Kenya.

The shot-stopper has an enviable height, a good game reader, and has often proved unbeatable in one against one situation.