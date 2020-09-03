Holding midfielder Nelson Mandela, 22, has joined FUFA Big League side Maroons Football Club.

The lanky midfielder joins the Prisons funded club on a two-year deal as a free agent from top-flight outfit Busoga United.

Standing at six feet plus, Mandela’s physicality is expected to boost the midfield department that also has Emmanuel Olinga, Davis Mayanja, David Ndihabwe, and the returning Ronald Orombi who spent the second part of last season on loan at Tooro United.

Mandela reunites with current Maroons head coach Charles Ayiekoh Lukula who had previously worked with the player at Makerere University Business School (MUBS) and Busoga United.

“Nelson Mandela is a great signing for the club. I want to restore the philosophy of Maroons Football Club of believing in young talented pool of players as well as building a formidable new team,” Ayiekoh disclosed to Kawowo Sports.

Nelson Mandela dribbles the ball against BUL during the famous Busoga derby

Mandela joins other confirmed players who have successfully renewed their employment contracts as Olinga, Maxwell Okello, Silvester Okello, Yahya Luti, Sydney Chika who all penned extensions.

Meanwhile, goalkeeper Emmanuel Akol, Ceaser Olega, kingpin defender Edgar Sharp Bwogi, Timothy Bamulanzeki, and Mayanja still have valid employment contracts, with the desire to serve the club for another tenure.

Young goalkeeper Walter Chandia has been promoted from the junior team ranks to the senior team to join Akol and another prospective new signing.

Isaac Otto, Junior Amanya, Chika, and a couple of others have been recalled from the loan spells.

Nelson Mandela

Out of the club

Goalkeeper Hannington Ssebwalunyo, Felix Okot, and the 2019-20 league top scorer Steven Desse Mukwala have all left for greener pastures.

Okot has since joined Kyetume Football Club whilst the duo of Ssebwalunyo and Mukwala are destined for the tax collector’s club, Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) FC.

The new FUFA Big League season is tentatively ear-marked to kick off on 29th October 2020.