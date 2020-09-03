Forward Cephas Kambugu has reportedly attracted the attention of Police Football Club.

The 2005 Uganda Premier League champions have openly expressed interest in the player also known as Tarzan who for the record scored the first goal of the 2019-20 UPL season.

The development comes after Kambugu played out his contract at Kyetume.

Kawowo Sports has established that Police has garnered keen interest in the player.

Police head coach Abdallah Mubiru is also an ardent admirer of the forward whom he would wish to add to the available forwards at the club as Hood Kaweesa and Ben Ocen.

Kambugu scored four goals last season for Kyetume, the two strikes coming in the Uganda Cup, and the other two in the top flight division.

Last season, Kyetume completed its debut season in the 11th position with 30 points.

Meanwhile, Police have already signed a number of players as Tonny Mawejje, Muwadda Mawejje, Eric Ssenjobe, Arnold Ssembuya, Hassan Muhammod, FrankTumwesigye as well as the goalkeeping trio of Tom Ikara, Sammon Oloka, and Derrick Ochan.

A couple of players signed contract extensions like Musa Matovu, Dennis Rukundo, Joseph Ssentume, and Johnson Odongo.