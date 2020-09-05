Holding midfielder Isaac Nsengiyunva, 20, has joined Express Football Club.

He joins from Mukono based regional outfit Free Stars Football Club and signed a three employment contract.

Nsengiyunva is nick-named “Muganda” and has since revealed his excitement upon joining the six time Uganda Premier League champions.

I am exceedingly humbled to join the Red Eagles, I have read a lot about about the club and I like the direction it is taking. Am here to help the team achieve it’s targets in future. Isaac Nsengiyunva, midfielder

Other signings

Several players lured on board include the goalkeeping duo of Denis Otim and Cryspus Kusiima, Richard Bbosa (central defender), midfielders Mahad Yaya Kakooza, Abel Eturude, Baker Sakali, as well as forwards Godfrey Lwesibawa and Mustafa Kiragga.

Kawowo Sports also earlier noted that other intended targets as Faisal Ssekyanzi, Charles Musiige, John Byamukama, Isa Lumu, Arthur Kiggundu, Dennis Mubuya, Enoch Walusimbi, and Uganda Cranes experienced defender Murushid Jjuuko are on the club’s radar.

In the 2019-20 season, Express finished in 9th position with 31 points from 25 matches as the league was prematurely ended because of the Coronavirus pandemic.

The new football season will tentatively kick off on 17th October 2020.