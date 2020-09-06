Record Tanzania Premier League winner Simba Sports Club announced the appointment of Barbara Gonzalez as their Chief Executive Officer (CEO).

Gonzalez replaces Senzo Mbatha who has since crossed to their traditional arch rivals Young Africans Sports Club.

The new CEO has been working as a head of MO Dewji Foundation for four and a half years from 2016 until the time she was appointed at Simba.

Gonzalez holds a Masters Degree in Political science and Economics from London University in the United Kingdom (2013), Bachelors of Arts in Economics and Political Science (Manhattanville College – 2012) and studied at the International School of Tanganyika.

She was an intern at UN-Habitat, New York for four months and UN-Women, worked at the Manhattanville College as the Supplemental instructor, Senior Office Assistant, Cognoscere Consultant in the UK, VSO post graduate consultant, Business Analyst Consultant at Deloitte and Social Coordinator at Bloomsbury International (UK), among other tasks.

Barbra Gonzalez

Sports Sports Club chairperson Mohamed Dewji noted that the Board of Directors decided to appoint Gonzalez given her potentiality and good work in the different companies she has served.

The board convened and discussed a number of pertinent issues for the club towards next season in the domestic league season as well as the CAF Champions League.

Simba Sports Club board meeting (Credit: Simba SC Media)

During match day one of the 2020-21 Tanzania Premier League, Simba travels to newly promoted Ihefu at the Sokoine memorial Stadium in Mbeya city on Sunday, September 6, 2020.

Simba will represent Tanzania in the CAF Champions League alongside Young Africans.

Nicholas Wakiro Wadada’s Azam and Namungo will play in the CAF Confederation Cup.

In preparation for the 2020-21 season, they have reinforced their squad with a number of experienced players as Bernard Morrison from Young Africans, Kenyan defender Joash Onyango (Gor Mahia), Democratic Republic of Congo striker Chris Mugalu, Zambian Midfielder Larry Bwalya and a couple of others.

These join a galaxy of stars who have been serving the club from last season such as the 2019-20 Most Valuable Player in the Tanzanian league Clatous Chota Chama, last season’s top scorer Meddie Kagere, skipper John Raphael Bocco, goalkeeper Aishi Manula among others.