Juma Balinya was officially unveiled as a player for Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) Football Club on Sunday, September 6, 2020.

This happened during the club’s weekly show on Sanyuka Television, hosted by their communications manager Moses Magero Mwanje.

“I always look at myself as the best player. If you want to be best, you have to work hard. I want to be top scorer of the league again. I am a creative and goal scoring Juma Balinya” the player disclosed.

Balinya returns home after a spell away in Tanzania and Kenya at Young Africans and Gor Mahia respectively.

After he was top scorer in the Uganda Premier League during the 2018-19 season, Balinya left for Young Africans where he left prematurely for Gor Mahia after half season.

KCCA manager Mike Mutebi believes Balinya is among the many players in the country with unfinished business.

He (Juma Balinya) has unfinished business of the generation that promised so much. They were not being guided. With the technical coaches who know their genesis well, he will be directed. The public knew so much about these players.In the modern game, of the responsibilities of an attacking midfielder is to score goals. They still have five good years of playing football. Juma comes here to make the club win. We need 100 goals next season. Mike Mutebi, KCCA Manager

He becomes the umpteenth player unveiled during the primary transfer window.

Others include Denis Iguma, Brian Aheebwa, Charles Lwanga, Ashraf Mugume, Stefano Mazengo Loro, Andrew Samson Kigozi and Bright Anukani.

The new recruits are envisaged as perfect beef ups to fill up the departments where a host of players were released.

Players as Jamil Malyamungu, Tom Ikara (both goalkeepers), Erisa Ssekisambu, Muzamiru Mutyaba, Sadam Ibrahim Juma, Mike Mutyaba, Muzamiru Mutyaba and Jackson Nunda all left the club.

KCCA will also play at the CAF Confederation Cup next season.