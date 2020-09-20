Striker Joseph Jjanjali will stay at Soltilo Bright Stars Football Club, at least for another two seasons.

The development comes in the wake of the successful talks between the player, his representative Hadad Nseeyeya and the management of the club.

Jjanjali, scorer of four goals for Soltilo Bright Stars whilst on a season long loan move from Vipers Sports Club agreed to sign a two year deal with the club whose majority share holder is Japanese international Keisuke Honda.

“Yes. We agreed on two years on the employment contract after Vipers had released him (Joseph Jjanjali)” Nseeyeya confessed to Kawowo Sports.

It had taken a long period of time for Jjanjali to come up with the final decision given the offers from several clubs presented in his midst.

Joseph Jjanjali displays Soltilo Bright Stars jersey

Newly promoted Uganda Peoples Defence Forces (UPDF), Uganda Revenue Authority (URA), Sports Club Villa and Kyetume had openly expressed interest in the striker.

Simon Peter Mugerwa, the assistant coach at Soltilo Bright Stars convinced the striker to stay.

Mugerwa had earlier worked with Jjanjali way back during the Masaka Secondary School days.

Besides Jjanjali, Bright Stars has also lured on board utility player Abbey Samson Mutyaba, midfielder Jamil Kisitu Nvule, Gabriel Elagu, South Sudan U-20 international Emmanuel Loki, Samuel Kayongo Ssekamatte, goalkeeper Benson Wagima, Uganda U-20 midfielder Sadam Masereka, Simon Peter Ssemayange, Marvin Youngman and Warren Bule.

Extended Contracts:

The club successfully managed to convince key pillars to extend their respectively contracts.

These are midfielders Methiodius Jjunju and Henry Kiwanuka, roving right back Andrew Kaggwa and the hard working defender Derrick Ngobi.

For the 2019-20 season, Soltilo Bright Stars Football Club ended in the 12th position with 29 points off 25 matches as the Coronavirus pandemic cut short the football business.