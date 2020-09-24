Management of Gaddafi Football Club continues to write bold statements of intent well in time of the 2020-21 season.

Though uncertain of which division they will play in because the promotional play-offs for the regional clubs are yet to be played, Gaddafi FC is leaving no stone unturned.

The latest development at the club is the appointment of Paul Mukembo Paul as the club’s Chief Executive Officer (CEO), on a three year tenure.

Mukembo was officially unveiled on Thursday, 24th September 2020 at the club’s main head office found in Jinja.

Paul Mukembo was officially unveiled as the new CEO for Gaddafi Football Club (Credit: Gaddafi FC Media)

A tried and tested party having worked with Busoga United in the yester-years, Mukembo comes forth with the due experience needed at the dynamic rate of football.

Club president Edrine Ocheng and the technical mayor Hussein Matovu graced the event the warmly ushered in Mukembo.

Paul Mukembo (in the middle) being handled the Gaddafi away kit (Credit: Gaddafi FC Media)

Edrine Ochieng handshakes Paul Mukembo during the unveiling ceremony in Jinja (Credit: Gaddafi FC Media)

Gaddafi will take on Admin in a highly billed encounter whose victor will face the champion from the North East region for a slot in next season’s FUFA Big League.

They have also signed several new players as former KCCA, SC Victoria University and Sports Club Villa defender Lawrence Kasadha, Steven Munguchi, Patrick Gonahasa, Godwin Kawaga as well as defender Fesali Najib.

The new players are ineligible to play in this promotional play off duel.

Head coach Tonny Ssebagala has one task at hand, to see the club get promoted to the FUFA Big League having topped the Nile group during the 2019-20 Eastern regional league before the Coronavirus pandemic caused an uncalled for stoppage of the league.