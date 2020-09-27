FUFA Super League Limited New Members (2020-21):

*Uganda Peoples Defence Forces (UPDF) Football Club

*Malaba Youth Development Association (MYDA) Football Club

*Third member yet to be determined (Four clubs will play promotional play off; Kitara, Ndejje University, Kataka and Kiboga Young)

By means of promotion and demotion, new members are elevated and in the same vein others are relegated every calendar year in the Star Times Uganda Premier League.

Last season, there was an abrupt end of the football business across all the leagues in the country because of the Coronavirus pandemic.

Having played 75 percent of the matches, the leading club at the time (Vipers SC) was declared champion with Proline, Tooro United and Maroons all relegated.

In the second division, Uganda Peoples’ Defence Forces (UPDF) led the Rwenzori group and Malaba Youth Development Association (MYDA) was a loft the Elgon group.

The third club is yet to be confirmed officially since four clubs (Kitara, Ndejje University, Kataka and Kiboga Young) still have play the promotional play off at FUFA Technical Center on a date and venue yet to be confirmed.

Now, the 7th FUFA Super League Limited (FSSL) Annual General Assembly held at Ridar Hotel in Seeta, Mukono on Saturday, 26th September 2020 officially admitted the three new members.

The two UPDF and MYDA Football Clubs were ably represented whilst the third unknown one was admitted in absentia.

At the assembly, UPDF FC was represented by their chief executive officer Ashraf Miiro and MYDA Vice chairman Peter Emojong was present.

The proposed to admit UPDF Football Club was raised by Mbarara City’s Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Nobart Semusu and it was seconded by Vipers chairman George William Mulindwa.

Peter Emojong, the Vice Chairman of Malaba Youth Development Association (MYDA) Football Club [Credit: John Batanudde]

MYDA Football Club’s approval proposal was raised by BUL Football Club’s Ronald Barente and seconded by Express Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Isaac Mwesigwa.

The yet to be identified third club was approved raised by Mbarara City CEO Semusu and seconded by Police FC’s CEO Isaac Mwesigwa.

The dates for playing the promotional play offs are yet to be confirmed.

Meanwhile, FUFA has extended the kick off date of the 2020-21 Star Times Uganda Premier League from 17th October 2020 by a month.

The 7th FUFA Super League Limited Annual General Assembly was tranquil and well attended (Credit: John Batanudde)

“Because of Covid-19, our activities were severely affected including the competitions. We are happy that President Yoweri Museveni Kaguta has blessed the partial return of sports. As FUFA, we shall continue engaging Government on the safe return including free testing if need be” Justus Mugisha, the FUFA 1st Vice President disclosed.

Relatedly, the federation also extended the licensing process by a month as well.

The same assembly passed the start of a UPL saving scheme (SACCO) as well as approved a budget to a tune of Shs 2.2 billion.

FUFA Super League Annual General Assembly was held at Ridar Hotel, Seeta in Mukono on Saturday, 26th September 2020 (Credit: John Batanudde)

FSLL AGM Attendance:

Club Representatives:

Vipers Chairman: George William Mulindwa

Sports Club Villa Chairman: William Nkemba

Busoga United Chairperson: Dinah Hope Nyago

URA FC Chairman: James Kizza

BUL Chairman: Ronald Barente

Bright Stars Chairman: Ronnie Mutebi

Wakiso Giants Chairman: Hassan Lule

MYDA Vice Chairman: Peter Emojong

KCCA Vice Chairman: Aggrey Ashaba

Kyetume Vice Chairman: Henry Kayondo

UPDF CEO: Ashraf Miiro

Express CEO: Isaac Mwesigwa

Police CEO: Fahad Lumu

Mbarara City CEO: Nobart Semusu

Onduparaka CEO: Edison Sabasaba

Others:

FSLL Board Chairman: Arinaitwe Ruygendo

FSSL Board Members: Humphrey Mandu Watenga, David Bunya Sserebe and Fred Guy Kawuma

League Counsel: AlexLuganda

FUFA 1st Vice President: Justus Mugisha

FUFA 3rd Vice President: Hon. Florence Nakiwala Kiyingi

FUFA Competitions Director: Aisha Nalue

UPL Secretariat members: Paul Kabaikaramu (League manager), Roy Gordon Mundeyi (UPL Communications and Marketing), Hamdan Kaliitwe

National Council of Sports Assistant General Secretary – Administration: Titus Kayigwa