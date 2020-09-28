Tried and tested forward Patrick Gonahasa has set the season targets at his new home, Gaddafi Football Club.

Gonahasa signed a one year employment contract with the Eastern Uganda based regional club and was officially unveiled before the media at New Daniel Hotel in Jinja.

The experienced striker wants to help Gaddafi Football Club achieve its set aspirations and targets, as also to score as many as 25 goals in his shirt 21 jersey.

First of all, I am humbled to have joined Gaddafi Football. Together with my teammates, I want to help the club attain its goals and objectives. Personally, I have set the 25 goals mark which to me is achievable. Patrick Gonahasa, Gaddafi FC player

Patrick Gonahasa signs the employment contract at Gaddafi Football Club during a ceremony held at New Daniel Hotel in Jinja

Gonahasa signed as a free agent after a season at Rwanda Premier League outfit Etincelles in a season that was disrupted by the Coronavirus pandemic.

The 25 year old comes with the wealthy experience having featured for a number of clubs in the different divisions.

He kicked off his career at Bonda Mayuge, a regional outfit based in Eastern Uganda.

Gonahasa then signed for Simba in the Uganda Premier League during the 2013-14 season under the different Morley Byekwaso, Fred Kajoba and Moses Basena.

He has since featured for Maroons (2017) and Nyamityobora (2018-19) before crossing Rwanda at Etincelles.

L-R: Michael Ssebagala (Gaddafi Head coach), Patrick Gonahasa and CEO Paul Mukembo during the unveiling ceremony at New Daniel Hotel in Jinja

Gaddafi other signings:

The Soldier Boyz are have also secured the services of experienced defender Lawrence Kasadha, Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) defender Fesali Najib and midfielder Steven Munguchi (both acquired on loan), goalkeeper Didi Muhammed Kasule as well as former UPDF winger Godwin Kawagga.

Meanwhile, Gaddafi will take on Admin in a highly billed regional league play-off in the quest for the 2020-21 FUFA Big League.

The winner between Gaddafi and Admin will face the champion from the North East region for the treasured slot.

The new players are ineligible to play in this promotional play off duel.

Gaddafi has in the recent times since the re-greening exercise for their home ground, located inside the Gaddafi Barracks premises.