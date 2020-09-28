Goalkeeper Muhammed Didi Kasule was among the five players who recently joined Eastern Uganda based regional club, Gaddafi FC.

Didi signed a year long contract with the Jinja based outfit with the main target at hand to help the club get elevated to another level.

The goalkeeper is vastly experienced having featured at Jinja Municipal Council (JMC), Bugembe United, Water, BUL (two stints), Sadolin Paints, Soana (now Tooro United), Busoga United and lately Kenya’s nation wide side Nairobi Stiima.

He has since explained to Kawowo Sports why he made the decision to sign for Gaddafi Football Club.

“After a troublesome season disturbed by the Coronavirus pandemic, I decided to return home and rebuild afresh. I weighed different options on the table and Gaddafi FC presented the right offer for me. This is a great club which is organized and run in a professional way” Didi elucidated.

Goalkeeper Didi Muhammed Kasule happily shows off his Gaddafi FC jersey

He was among the new recruits hired by the club, officially unveiled last Friday at the New Daniel Hotel in Jinja.

Gaddafi chairman Edrine Ochieng, newly appointed CEO Paul Mukembo and head coach Michael Ssebagala all graced this well attended unveiling ceremony.

L-R: Gaddafi head coach Michael Ssebagala, Didi Muhammed Kasule and CEO Paul Mukembo during the unveiling ceremony

Others acquired were experienced defender Lawrence Kasadha, URA defender Fesali Najib and midfielder Steven Munguchi (both acquired on loan), tried and tested forward Patrick Gonahasa as well as former UPDF winger Godwin Kawagga.

Gaddafi will take on Admin in a highly billed encounter whose victor will face the champion from the North East region for a slot in next season’s FUFA Big League.

The new players are ineligible to play in this promotional play off duel.

Gaddafi has in the recent times since the re-greening exercise for their home ground, located inside the Gaddafi Barracks premises.