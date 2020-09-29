Newly signed Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) Football Club left back Arafat Galiwango acknowledges that his transfer from Police to the tax collectors will transform him into a better player.

Galiwango, a towering player believes that he will be able to learn a thing or another since every other day comes with its opportunities and challenges.

His desire is to get better and better come each passing day.

“I have come here to try to improve and get better because I know as a player you always learn something new every day be it in training, during or after a match.” he disclosed to the club website.

Galiwango signed a three year employment contract with an option to extend upon satisfactory performance.

He was officially unveiled to the general public on Monday, 28th September 2020.

Left winger Arafat Galiwango pens the employment contract at URA Football Club (Credit: URA FC Media)

Good football and winning:

Ranking aloft his targets is to help the club play good football and win all the matches in thy midst.

“I have also come here to help the team to win and play some good football. I am looking forward to achieving great things here – and winning trophies again with URA because it has been a while, which is what everyone’s aim is.” he adds.

Galiwango’s transfer has been long overdue as he was among the first players that was contacted for a possible transfer.

He joins the four time Uganda Premier League champions on a free transfer following a lengthy period of negotiations.

Other club players already unveiled include former KCCA midfielder Jackson Nunda, goalkeeper Hannington Ssebwalunyo and lately winger Davis Ssali.

Defender Ronald Kigongo renewed his employment contact at the club for three more seasons.

During the 2019-20 UPL season which was disrupted by the Coronavirus pandemic, URA completed in the fifth position with 40 points off 25 matches .

URA FC has won the Uganda Premier League four times in 2006, 2006–07, 2008–09 and lately 2010–11 seasons.

They have three Uganda Cup in 2005, 2011–12 and 2013–14.

Their head coach is former Uganda Cranes international Sam Bamweyana Ssimbwa, who is assisted by George William Lutalo Bbosa and Billy Kiggundu is the goalkeeping coach.

Henry Mayeku is the club chief executive officer and James Kizza is the chairman.