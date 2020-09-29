Jinja city based Uganda Premier League side BUL Football Club is on the receiving end from Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) after the latter donated striker Anwar Ntege on a season long move.

Upon joining the tax collectors last season from Ndejje University, Ntege had signed a three year contract.

He is expected to spend the second year on his employment contract at BUL, on a loan spell as the parent club keeps a keen eye on his performance week in, week out.

“I will give my best for the best display during the loan time at BUL Football Club. I am humbled to return to Jinja” Ntege, who previously played at Jinja Municipal Council Hippos disclosed to Kawowo Sports.

Ndejje University’s Anwar Ntege attacks Mbarara City’s goalie Muhammed Ssekeba at Mutesa II Wankulukuku Stadium Credit: © Kawowo Sports | DAVID ISABIRYE

BUL also secured the services of left back Aggrey Madoi, left winger Ibrahim Mugulusi, goalkeeper Davis Mutebi, Kenneth Kibaale, Ambrose Kirya, Peter Onzima, Paul Mbaziira and Douglas Bithum.

Also, there were a couple of players who renewed their employment contracts at the club as Joseph Ssemujju and diligent defender Walter Ochola.

Meanwhile, URA has also loaned a couple of other players as defender Najib Fesali, Steven Munguchi to Eastern regional outfit Gaddafi and Ronald Odokonyero to West Nile based side Onduparaka.

Although the loan agreement was signed, Najib however, remains undecided until Gaddafi secures the FUFA Big league slot after playing against Tororo based Admin.