Vastly experienced striker Ceaser Samson Okhuti is expected to the play an integral role in the attack force of FUFA Big League side Arua Hill Sports Club ahead of the 2020-21 football season.

Okhuti, a tried and tested pacy center forward is a former Uganda Cranes international who terrorized the opposition with his sharp turns and twists, blistering speed, power and ball sense interllect.

The former Ediofe Hills center forward who later ventured at Bunamwaya (now Vipers), KCCA, Express, Vissai Ninh Binh (Vietnam), El Nasir (Sudan) and lately Onduparaka will provide Arua Hill Sports Club with the crucial leadership and priceless experience in the quest for promotion to the Uganda Premier League.

Samson Ceaser Okhuti Credit: © Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE

Okhuti will be joined by another well traveled striker in Alfred Leku who has played at Vipers, Onduparaka, Express, Proline as well as Botswana’s top flight club, Jwaneng Galaxy who later loaned him to the Extension Gunners.

Christened as the Leopards, Arua Hill Sports Club will be coached by CAF “A” licensed tactician Hussein Mbalangu, assisted by Joseph Kiwanuka.

At left back, Arua Hill SC has the trusted legs and brains of experienced left back Dan Birikwalira after he was released by Vipers Sports Club.

Ceasar Okhuti (bare chest) celebrates a goal at Onduparaka against Express at Mutesa II Wankulukuku Stadium Credit: © Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE

Birikwalira had loan spells at Bright Stars and Kyetume in the Uganda Premier League.

Goalkeeper Franco Oringa is also among the new faces at the club alongside former Wakiso Giants’ Richard Anyama and Kigezi FC’s Isaac Mulindwa.

Arua Hill Sports Club remounted from Doves All Stars after famous businessman, Joel Aita bought the 100 percent shares from the latter.

Aita beefed up the technical department of the club with the appointment of Bosco Dudu as technical director, Tonny Afeti as Chief Executive Officer and Vegas Otelul as public relations manager.

The club targets promotion to the Uganda Premier League next season.