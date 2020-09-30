On 25th July 2020, Kawowo Sports had reliably reported that Kyetume Football Club had finalized the talks and capture of hardworking defender Rashid Muhamadi from West Nile based party, Onduparaka.

Muhamadi, who is also popularly known as Obadi in the football circles agreed upon a two year deal with the club hitherto tagged “The Salughters”.

Barely three months down the road, the Moyo born defender “officially” bid farewell to the Catarpillars family.

In the emotional message, he lauds every party that has played a role for his stay at Onduparaka from management, technical team and the dear fans, wishing them the best in the forthcoming 2020-21 Uganda Premier League season.

He also states how his one year old son is an ardent fan of Onduparaka Football Club.

Thanks everyone for the love and support at the Green Light. Thanks to the management the technical team not forgetting the lovely fans. I want to wish you the best for this coming session 2020/2021. Onduparaka always remain in my heart. I am going to miss grayness of Green Light and my son because he a fan of Onduparaka. We still remain one family. Rashdi Muhamadi, Kyetume FC Defender

Muhamadi Rashid warming up with Onduparaka teammates before a league game against KCCA last season

At Kyetume, Muhamadi reunites with Charles Livingstone Mbabazi, his former coach at Onduparaka and Mbarara City.

Besides Muhamadi, Kyetume also poached former Uganda U-17 winger Ezra “Rubber Boy” Bidda from Onduparaka.

The Slaughters also secured defender Musitafa Mujjuzi on a season long loan move from Proline, enterprising midfielder Steven “Ibrahim” Kabuye, former KCCA, SC Villa and Synergy midfielder Nicholas Kasozi, goalkeeper Emmanuel Derrick Were, Felix Okot and utility player Joshua Kigozi.

The club managed to convince a couple of players renew their employment contracts as Deo Isejja and Tarzan Kambugu as the row between towering defender Benon Tahomera and Express is being worked upon.

Mbabazi as head coach is working with Baker Kasule (first assistant), Jimmy Kintu (coach) and Yusuf Ssenyonjo as goalkeeping coach.

Uganda Cranes legend Jackson Mayanja is the club’s technical director after a twist from the managerial role.

During their debut season in the Uganda Premier League, Kyetume ended 11th with 30 points off 25 matches (league was halted because of the Coronavirus pandemic).