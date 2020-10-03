Management of Busoga United Football Club has agreed with goalkeeper Rogers Omedwa to extend his employment contract for another two years.

Omedwa, also known as “Sleek” had his tenure at Busoga United run out by the end of last season.

Since that time, he has been embroiled in talks with the club until a conscience was reached.

“I am humbled to extend the contract at Busoga United Football Club, which is no doubt my home now” Omedwa disclosed to Kawowo Sports.

Last season, Omedwa featured in 16 out of the 25 matches for Busoga United.

Rogers Omedwa shows his man of the match accolade after a stunning performance against Proline at Lugogo

The shot stopper follows another colleague, Ali Kimera who earlier signed a contract extension for one year.

Abbey Bogere “Capello” Kikomeko’s coached side is also reportedly eyeing former Express and Maroons goalkeeper Ronald Mutebi and Lazarus Obelejo.

The latter is a former student at Jinja Secondary School and won the 2017 Copa Coca Cola Championships in Masaka.

The club had initially engaged former Vipers goalkeeper Mutwalibi Mugolofa, but, the negotiations hit a snag.

A fresh signing, defender Moses Kamya is another new recruit at the club.

Kamya was among the players released by Uganda Peoples’ Defence Forces (UPDF) Football Club.

Titus Lubega, another former UPDF player is destined for a reunion with Kamya at Busoga United.

Busoga United lost goalkeeper Augustine Opoka who left for West Nile based Onduparaka FC as well as holding midfielder Nelson Mandela at Maroons.

A couple of other players are likely to follow the exit route as Opoka and Mandela with midfielder Vicent Zziwa rumored to be destined for Maroons.

Last season, Busoga United registered their best performance since being promoted to the Uganda Premier coming fourth of the 16 team log when the 2019-20 season was abruptly halted because of the Coronavirus pandemic.