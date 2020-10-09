For over a year now, Uganda Kickboxing remains clouded in grey patches following endless internal wrangles and of course the Coronavirus pandemic that rendered sport inactive.

Patrick Luyooza, the legitimate president of Uganda Kickboxing Federation (UKF) is being assured by a rival faction led by Malik Kalisa and his executive who claim to be right holders of the different positions in office.

Kalisa’s executive has Latif Walugembe (vice president), veteran kick boxing referee Charles Paddy Mugoya (General Secretary), Khalid Tamale (Treasurer), Sadat Yiga (Organizing secretary) and Lucky Kirenga as the publicity secretary.

Luyooza and team are accused of having wrongfully come into office and this culminated into a court injunction to the ordinary assembly on 25th January 2020 issued by Her Worship Beatrice Kainza in the presence of Samson Kyomukama.

There was light for Luyooza and company after Nakawa Court Magistrate Romans Ponsiano Odwori ruled the long standing case in favour of the Uganda Kickboxing Federation (UKF).

Odwori dismissed with costs the case filed by Kalisa against Patrick Luyooza and Major Richard Mpangire who claim to be the registered Trustees of UKF.

But, going by the circumstances and trend of events, Kalisa and a couple of break-away kickboxers have vowed not to rest.

Some of the kickboxers in the break away faction led by Malik Kalisa convened at Sibyangu Hotel (Credit: David Isabirye)

Kalisa convened a press conference at Sibyangu Hotel, Nateete and promised to fight on, protesting the Magistrate’s ruling and will lodge an official appeal.

“We cannot accept ruling from the Magistrate. The court ruling was just a step behind in our struggles. We shall appeal the decision” Tamale stated.

Kalisa in his speech noted that he is fighting for the interests of kickboxers (locally based and professionals), many of whom are stranded with no competitions.

“I want to front the interests of the locally based kickboxers and the professionals. We need stability in the kickboxing fraternity” Kalisa remarked.

Western Uganda based kickboxer Hausi Mbaata talks to the media (Credit: David Isabirye)

Some of the kickboxers who graced this press conference included UPDF’s Titus Tugume, Alex “The Rock” Matisko, Abu Kikenwa, Hausi Mbaata, Christopher “Nateete” Musisi, Black Tee among others.

Mbaata, who is based in Mbarara, Western Uganda slammed the higher authorities of sport in the country, National Council of Sports for siding with Luyooza.

In particular, he called for organizing competitions when sport returns because kickboxers survive on the sport.

“We need sanity in the Uganda Kickboxing Federation. As kickboxers, we survive from competitions. There are no competitions. NCS should come out with a quick solution” Mbaata noted.

Hausi Mbaata

Christopher “Nateete” Musisi stresses his point to the media (Credit: David Isabirye)

The same concerns were echoed aloud by Kikenwa, Matisko, Tugume and Black Lee among others.

Now that Kalisa has returned to the court of appeal and plans another injunction to the activities of Uganda Kickboxing Federation, the future of this sport still remains in darkness and uncertainty.