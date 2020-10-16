Ugandan 5000m and 10,000m world record holder Joshua Cheptegei feels he is under no pressure to deliver at the World Athletics Half Marathon on Saturday.

The 24 year-old will debuting at the event after smashing Kenenisa Bekele’s 5,000m and 10,000m records in Monaco and Valenica respectively in a space of 55 days.

Cheptegei says he is not really bothered by the pressures to perform in Gdynia, having already achieved track goals despite the Covid-19 pamdemic difficulties.

“For me what is important is that I finished my track season well. A debut in the half marathon won’t put much pressure on me,” Cheptegei told MyBESTRuns.

Different weather, same mindset



2018 World Under-20 Championships 10,000m silver medallist Jacob Kiplimo accompanies Cheptegei after their memorable combo delivered a 1-2 finish at last year’s World Cross Country Championships in Denmark.

Kenyan rising star Kibiwott Kandie and Birhanu Legese of Ethiopia stand in the duo’s way to glory. Kandie will be looking to add to his Kenyan Cross Country Championships, Ras Al Khaimah Half Marathon and Prague 21.1 KM honours.

Birhanu Legese – a two-time winner of the Delhi Half Marathon – clocked a PB of 2:02:48 in Berlin last year before winning this year’s Tokyo Marathon in 2:04:15.