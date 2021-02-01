Black Pirates RFC head coach, Robert Musinguzi has said that new signing Solomon Okia is perfect for the club’s culture.

“As a person and a player, he is perfect for our culture which places an emphasis on personal development, discipline and high performance,” Musinguzi said in a statement.

The 24-year-old winger was unveiled by Black Pirates early on Monday morning after being released from his contract with Kenya Harlequin.

Coach Musinguzi with Solomon Okia

With an average age of about 25 years, Black Pirates is one of the most youthful squads in the country. Some of these young men are still in school while others are in the first years of their professional careers. And this is a crucial stage for personal development.

Okia is not new to the discipline and high level of performance expected of him under Musinguzi since he has experience from an advanced system in Kenya and with the national team.

Solomon is a proven force who has produced consistent and impressive performances on national and international scenes over a number of years. He’s a player of undeniable talent and brings a real x-factor to the side and we are so excited about what he can do for the team. Robert Musinguzi, Black Pirates head coach

It is going to be a long wait for the fans of the club eager to see the new signing in action since there is no clear indication yet of when rugby will resume in the country.