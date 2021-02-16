2020-21 Uganda Premier League (Match Day 7):

Tuesday, 16th February 2021:

Busoga United Vs Soltilo Bright Stars ( 1 PM )

) Kyetume Vs Vipers (4 PM)

*Both Matches at FUFA Technical Centre, Njeru

The FUFA Technical Centre, Njeru will for the second time this season play host to a double header in the Uganda Premier League.

Win-less Busoga United entertains Soltilo Bright Stars during the early kick off at 1 PM.

In the subsequent match, Kyetume shall lock horns against Vipers at 4 PM.

The last time that the facility hosted two matches of the country’s top tier was on Sunday, 20th December 2020 when Kyetume beat Jinja based BUL 1-0 in the lunch time kick off and Busoga United fell to Vipers 5-3 during the second game.

Busoga United comes to this match with the desired quest for their first victory of the season in 7 matches.

Abbey Bogere Kikomeko’s coached side earned a point during the 1 all draw on the road against Onduparaka at the Aba Bet Green Light Stadium in Arua.

This had been the second draw since another stalemate with Kyetume at Njeru.

The rest of the Busoga United have been losses; 3-0 to UPDF on match day one, 3-1 to nemesis entity BUL during the famous Jinja derby, 3-0 to Police and 5-3 against the reigning champions, Vipers.

Against Soltilo Bright Stars, Busoga United faces an on form team, one that won convincingly in their immediate previous match, 5-0 against newly promoted Kitara.

Busoga United will still miss Isma Mugulusi (away with the Uganda U-20 team in Mauritania) but have enough ammunition at their disposal.

Goalkeeper Rogers Omedwa could still be maintained in goal ahead of Ali Kimera.

Other outfield players include; Franco Onen, Abubakar Otwao, Franco Magero Balabala, Douglas Muganga, Shafiq Kakeeto, Gerald Bagoole, Jeromy Kirya, Paul Ssekulima, Shaka Ssozi, Anthony Mayanja, Sharif Kimbowa, Edwin Opaala Mukisa, Bernard Wamusi, Isaac Wagoina and Joseph Opolot Phillan, among others.

Soltilo Bright Stars’ head coach Baker Kasule will aim to build on this win as he visits a team that is yet to win this term.

Live wire left footed winger Joseph Akandwanaho, scorer of a hat-trick against Kitara will once again be looked at as one person to carry on the goal scoring business.

The returning duo of Ronald Nkonge (left back) and goalkeeper Edwin Bbule Kiwanuka will still be expected to be fielded alongside the usual suspects Joseph Jjanjali, Joseph Marvin, defenders Derrick Ngoobi, Andrew Kaggwa, Allan Katwe, Joseph Ssemayanga, Jamil Nvule Kisitu, Samuel Ssekamatte Kayongo among others.

In the second game, Kyetume comes to the game a wounded entity having lost 3-1 away to Police at the MTN Omondi Stadium, Lugogo during the previous match that was marred by heavy rains.

Vipers will aim to build onto the hard fought 1-0 win against visiting UPDF at the St Mary’s Stadium in a game where the army side had two players (Isa Mubiru and Dickens Okwir) sent off for unsporting conduct.

Fred Kajoba’s side has a rich collection of players at their disposal with goalkeeper Denis Kiggundu expected to maintain his run in goal ahead of Bashir Ssekagya and the Burundian, Fabien Mutumbora.

Paul Willa, Dissan Galiwango, Joseph Dhata, Rashid Toha and captain Halid Lwaliwa are all available in defence.

The midfield area is also encouraging with the availability of hard tackling Siraje Sentamu, teenager Musa Ssali, David Bagoole, Paul Mucureezi and Karim Watambala, among others.

The forward line is also well assembled with on colour striker Yunus Sentamu, Ceasor Manzoki, Denis Mwemezi and Lawrence Tezikya all ready to fight for the precious club badge.

Other matches (16th February 2021):

Kitara Vs Mbarara City – Kavumba Recreational Stadium (4PM)

Police Vs BUL – MTN Omondi Stadium, Lugogo – Kampala (4 PM)

UPDF Vs Onduparaka – Military Barracks Stadium, Bombo (4 PM)

Wednesday, 17th February 2021: