Stanbic Uganda Cup 2021 (Quarter final fixtures)

No.49: Vipers Vs SC Villa

NO.50: Express Vs KCCA

No.51: Proline Vs Kigezi Home Boyz or BUL

No.52: Police Vs Wakiso Giants

The quarter final draw for the 2021 Uganda Cup tournament was held at FUFA House in Mengo, Kampala on Tuesday, May 11.

1996 Uganda Cup winner Charles Ogwang (with UEB) and that edition’s losing finalist Sharif Samanya conducted the draw.

Traditional giants Express will face KCCA in one of the eagerly awaited matches lined up at this last eight stage.

Vipers, winners of the Uganda Cup in 2016 will take on 10 time winners Sports Club Villa.

Nemesis sides Police and Wakiso Giants will play the other duel as Proline, winners of the cup in 2019 shall take on the victor from the Kigezi Home Boyz or BUL encounter.

The matches will be played on home and away basis between 25th May to 2nd June 2021.

State owned broadcaster UBC TV and the sister channel, Star Television came on board to televise at least a match per match day.

The FUFA Executive committee confirmed that the Kitara region will host this year’s Uganda Cup final match at the Masindi Municipal Stadium.

Completed Round of 16 Matches:

Uganda Cup (formerly Kakungulu cup) Winners since 1971: