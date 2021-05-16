FUFA Big League 2021:

Elgon Group:

Paidha Black Angels 1-0 Maroons

Maroons Blacks Power 1-1 Arua Hill

Arua Hill Mbale Heroes 0-2 Gaddafi

Rwenzori Group:

Kigezi Home Boyz 1-1 Proline

Proline Water 0-0 Tooro United

Tooro United Nyamityobora 2-2 Ndejje University

West Nile based Paidha Black Angels Football Club can now finally smile.

This follows a hard fought 1-0 home win over struggling Maroons in an Elgon group contest of the 2021 FUFA Big League on Sunday, 16th May 2021.

Patrick Arua scored the all important goal in the 27th minute of the game.

Paidha Black Angels, an entity coached by Allan Kabonge defended gallantly enroute to their first win of the season in 8 matches as they have now fetched four points.

Charles Ayiekoh Lukula’s Maroons further allures to the crisis therein within the club as they have 7 points in as many as 8 games.

Meanwhile, Gaddafi won 2-0 away to Mbale Heroes at the Mbale Municipal Stadium with a goal in each half from Marco Bassey and James Otim guiding the Jinja based club to victory.

Blacks Power and Arua Hill played to a 1-all draw at the Emokori play ground in Bukedea.

Alfred Leku’s header offer Baden Mujahid’s cross was neutralized by Michael Siwu’s late equalizer.

In the Rwenzori group, Kigezi Home Boyz and Proline played to a 1-all draw at the Kabale Municipal Stadium.

Rogers Tabule scored the opener for Kigezi Home Boyz in the 69th minute.

Experienced forward Brian Umony struck a penalty to get Proline a point with 9 minutes to play.

Rwenzori group table leaders Tooro United and Water shared the spoils during a score-less draw at Kavumba Recreational Stadium.

Nyamityobora and Ndejje University played to a 2-all draw at the Kakyeka Stadium in Mbarara city.

Next Matches:

There are two matches that will be played on Monday, 17th May 2021.

Terrazzo& Tiles entertain Luweero United at Kakyeka Stadium in Mbarara city while Kataka will entertain Yumbe based Calvary at the Mbale Municipal stadium.

The top club per group (Elgon and Rwenzori) will earn direct sporting qualification.

Then, four clubs (two from either groups) will then be engaged in a play-off to determine the third club to the top tier league.