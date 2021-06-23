Kataka Football Club captain Peter Lusimbula has confessed that the recently concluded regular season of the 2021 Star Times FUFA Big League was very competitive.

The former Uganda U-17 international described the season as competitive with virtually every game equated to a cup finale.

“We had a very competitive season of the FUFA Big League. Every match was like a cup final and you could not afford to slip down” Lusimbula confessed to Kawowo Sports.

Mbale based Kataka finished 5th on the 8 team log of the Elgon group with 19 points, same as debutants Calvary.

Peter Lusimbula leads the Kataka teammates prior to their match away to Gaddafi at the Kyabazinga Stadium, Bugembe in Jinja city

The performance was not good for a direct promotional slot to the Star Times Uganda Premier League nor a play-off slot.

Perhaps, Lusimbula, a left back has the hope that the club will double their efforts in the forthcoming season to secure promotion.

“Last season, we managed to play in the play-offs which was not possible this time round. We remain on course to recollect the pieces and ensure that we get promoted next year” Lusimbula adds.

Lusimbula scored one goal (against Maroons in Mbale) and was involved in as many as 8 goals under assists to his name tag.

Kataka head coach Godfrey “Toldo” Awachango lauded the effort of the club management, players, fellow technical committee members and the fans for the results they managed in the season.

Peter Lusimbula man marks an opponent during their home game against Arua Hill

Whereas Kataka survived the drop zone, their bitter rivals Mbale Heroes were sadly relegated to the third division (Eastern regional league).

Mbale Heroes and Kataka played to a goal-less draw at the Mbale Municipal Stadium during their final game of the regular season.

Meanwhile, Arua Hill and Tooro United were directly promoted to the Star Times Uganda Premier League.

Arua Hill topped the Elgon group with 30 points as Tooro United led the Rwenzori group on 31 points.

Play-offs:

Gaddafi, Blacks Power, Proline and Nyamityobora will face vie for the third promotional slot via play offs.

Gaddafi takes on Nyamityobora as Blacks Power will square off with Proline in the semi-finals.

Relegation:

Four clubs; Mbale Heroes, Paidha Black Angels, Terrazo and Tiles as well as Kigezi Home Boyz were all relegated to the third division (respective FUFA regional leagues).