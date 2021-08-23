Travis Mutyaba is not only an intelligent creative center forward, but, also extremely talented.

The Uganda U-17 genius will don the traditional Jogoo blue, white and reddish colors.

This comes after the left footed gem agreed a three year deal with Sports Club Villa management, a deal brokered by former Uganda Cranes international Eugene Andrew Sepuya, under Sepuya Inc Agency.

Mutyaba’s father Ssemakula Kikwalo fully blessed the move as he was also eyed by three other clubs; Vipers, Police and Uganda Peoples Defence Forces (UPDF).

Mutyaba, a left footed attacker was the Most Valuable Player (MVP) as Uganda won the 2019 CECAFA U17 tournament in Rwanda.

In the same year, he won gold with the Uganda U-15 team that won the 2019 CECAFA U-15 Championship held in Eritrea.

Mutyaba has been playing for Synergy in the Futsal (indoor) national league.

Other signings:

Mutyaba joins other new signings as forward Oscar Mawa, defender Kenneth Semakula, Isma Mugulusi, goalkeeper Joseph Yiga, Ai Bayo, Fred Gift and Charles Bbaale.