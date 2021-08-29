International Friendly Match: Sunday, 29th August 2021

Ethiopia Walia Stars Vs Uganda Cranes – Bahir Dar International Stadium (2 PM)

As the Ethiopia Walia Stars entertain Uganda Cranes during an international build up duel at the Bahir Dar stadium on Sunday, 29th August 2021, there are key reflections to talk about.

First things first, the essence of this match at hand is for the two countries prepare themselves for the upcoming FIFA 2022 World Cup qualifiers.

Of course, the two countries will be fighting to save face (pride) with intentions to improve upon the FIFA Rankings.

The last meeting between Ethiopia and Uganda under a similar arrangement was on 13th October 2019 when Emmanuel Arnold Okwi headed home the day’s only goal in the 20th minute.

Back then, this was the first game for former coach Johnathan McKinstry.

Ironically, this will also be the first official match for Milutin Sredojevic as he undertakes the second stint as Uganda Cranes head coach.

Can Uganda replicate the feat and achieve victory under Micho?

The answer will be answered when these two countries face off on Sunday afternoon.

It is an early kick (2 PM) because of the wet weather conditions later in the evening.

Uganda Cranes arrived in Bahir Dar on Thursday morning after 10 days in camp at Cranes Paradise Hotel in Kisaasi.

Twenty (20) players that left Entebbe International Airport were then joined by five others who are stationed outside Uganda.

These five were goalkeeper Isima Watenga, Joseph Benson Ochaya, Tadeo Lwanga, Khalid Aucho and Moses Waiswa.

After Thursday’s complete rest, the team trained on Friday before having a training match on Saturday, winning 1-0 over the reigning Ethiopia Premier League champions Fasil Kenema.

Vipers’ midfielder Bobosi Byaruhanga scored a decent free kick coming in the 20th minute.

Milutin Sredojevic gestures

After the training match, Micho stated that this training match enabled him to further prepare for the international friendly match against Ethiopia on Sunday.

“Match like situations are better than a combination of training sessions. This match has helped me identify who is who, try out the different partnership and generally plan for the international friendly match against Ethiopia on Sunday” Micho stated after the match.

Uganda Cranes take on Ethiopia Walia Stars in an international friendly match on Sunday as a precursor for the FIFA 2022 World Cup group E match away to Kenya in Nairobi.

Chippa United goalkeeper Isima Watenga in training on Saturday. He is tipped to start in goal ahead of Joel Mutakubwa and Charles Lukwago

Ethiopia is fresh that goal-less stalemate with Sierra Leone on Thursday.

They will bank upon goalkeeper ShankoTeklemariam, defenders Ramadan Youssef, Aschalew Tamene, Yared Baye and Suleiman Hamid Other key players include; Seraph referee, Shmekt Gugsa, center-forward Emmanuel Gebremichael among others.

Uganda Cranes Players in Ethiopia: