Ronald Nkonge will not play at Uganda Premier League side Soltilo Bright Stars Football Club next season.

The development comes after expiry of his current employment contract with no prospect for both parties to continue business together.

Since 2019 season, Nkonge has been a diligent servant at Soltilo Bright Stars and decided to seek greener pastures upon the expiry of his current contract.

The diminutive albeit diligent player who is christened as “Jajja” vividly recalls the memories at the club that he tags as a special home.

Ronald Nkonge passes the ball during a Soltilo Bright Stars home encounter at Kavumba Recreational Stadium (Credit: Soltilo Bright Stars FC)

Soltilo Bright Stars Football Club is my special home. I feel like not leaving but it is inevitable in this industry. They made me who I am today. I leave with my head up and the club remains on my heart forever. I will not forget the unity, unquestionable team work ethic, cooperation and sheer love amongst all the players, technical officials, administrators and the fans. Soltilo Bright Stars provided it all and in abundance. Ronald Nkonge, left back

The destiny of this roving left back remain undisclosed thus far.

Ronald Nkonge with the crucial commands

Football Career:

He is a proud product from Masaka Secondary School rich football programs.

At Masaka SSS, won the 2015 East African Secondary Schools’ champions, the Buganda Cup and was runners up in the Copa Coca Cola national championship in the same year.

In the same year, he won the Buganda Cup as well as the UMEA (Uganda Muslim Education Association) cup.

Masaka SSS has also won the 2014 UMEA football title.

As a player at Buddu Ssaza team, he was champion in 2016 having been the runners up a year before.

The year 2015 was a golden coating for him because he managed to get an invite to the Uganda U-20 team.

Goalkeeper Kiwanuka congratulates teammate Ronald “Jajja” Nkonge

Club career:

During the 2018-19 season, he was winner of the Kampala first division league with Kampala Junior Team (KJT), a feat that was achieved unopposed.

In the same season, he played at the record Masaza Cup champions, Gomba.

He left KJT for Soltilo Bright Stars in 2019 after agreeing a three year deal.

Nkonge in action for Buddu Ssaza team during the Masaza Cup final at Mandela National Stadium, Namboole

Since 2019, he has played 29 games most as a left full back, scored two, recorded as many as 10 assists and received two cautions with no send off.

Meanwhile, Soltilo Bright Stars brought some new players as Japanese midfielder Kazuto Kushida, Uganda U-17 right back Isa Bugembe, goalkeeper Hassan Matovu, defensive midfielder Fiat Cleophas, winger Medi Kyeyune and teenage goalkeeper Shamuran Kamya.

Assistant coach Simon Peter Mugerwa also extended his employment contract at the club.

Last season, he was part of Soltilo Bright Stars’ 5th place finish in the StarTimes Uganda Premier League.

Nkonge in action for his Ndiga (Sheep clan) during the Bika Bya Baganda football championship

Detailed profile: