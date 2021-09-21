Uganda U-17 midfielder Ivan Irinimbabazi has joined Soltilo Bright Stars Football Club.

The towering holding midfielder penned a three year deal at the club coached by Baker Mbowa.

Irinimbabazi has been featuring in the Soltilo Bright Stars Junior Team from where he was scouted to represent Uganda at the U-17 national team.

He joins another teenager at the club; goalkeeper Shamuran Kamya who also signed three years.

An excited Ivan Irinimbabazi happy after being unveiled at Soltilo Bright Stars Football Club (Credit: Soltilo Bright Stars FC Media)

Ivan Irinimbabazi

Other new signings at the club are; goalkeeper Emmanuel Derrick Were, Japanese midfielder Kazuto Kushida, Uganda U-17 right back Isa Bugembe, goalkeeper Hassan Matovu, defensive midfielder Fiat Cleophas, winger Medi Kyeyune.

The club released goalkeeper Godwin Kiwanuka Bbule, left back Ronald “Jajja Walu” Nkonge and forward Samuel Kayongo Ssekamatte, among others.

Assistant coach Simon Peter Mugerwa also extended his contract.

Ivan Irinimbabazi (Credit: Soltilo Bright Stars FC Media)

Detailed Profile: