Uganda U-17 midfielder Ivan Irinimbabazi has joined Soltilo Bright Stars Football Club.
The towering holding midfielder penned a three year deal at the club coached by Baker Mbowa.
Irinimbabazi has been featuring in the Soltilo Bright Stars Junior Team from where he was scouted to represent Uganda at the U-17 national team.
He joins another teenager at the club; goalkeeper Shamuran Kamya who also signed three years.
Other new signings at the club are; goalkeeper Emmanuel Derrick Were, Japanese midfielder Kazuto Kushida, Uganda U-17 right back Isa Bugembe, goalkeeper Hassan Matovu, defensive midfielder Fiat Cleophas, winger Medi Kyeyune.
The club released goalkeeper Godwin Kiwanuka Bbule, left back Ronald “Jajja Walu” Nkonge and forward Samuel Kayongo Ssekamatte, among others.
Assistant coach Simon Peter Mugerwa also extended his contract.
Detailed Profile:
- Full Name: Ivan Irinimbabazi
- Nickname: Carvajal
- Date of Birth: 1st February 2004
- Place of Birth: Nakaseke North, Nakaseke District
- Parents: Eliphazi Kafizi & Jovia Mukatale
- Tribe: Munyankore
- Height: 8.3 Feet
- Education: Makerere Primary School (P1-P7), Gadaffi Integrated Academy (S1 – S2), Caltec Academy Makerere (S3), Royal Giant Academy – Mityana (S4- Current)
- Best Subjects: Swahili, Fine Art and Computer
- Best teachers: Isiah Nabende (Southern History) & Martin Mwanje (Mathematics)
- Place of Residence: Makerere, Kinoni
- Role Models: Khalid Aucho (Uganda Cranes and Misr Lel Makkasa, Egypt) & Carlos Henrique José Francisco Venâncio Casimiro (Brazil & Real Madrid)
- Football: Youth Path Academy – Makerere, Zera Foundation – Bulenga, Bright Stars Junior Team, Bulenga U-19 (KAJUFA), Uganda U-17 National Team, Busujju Ssaza team
- Best Match played: Uganda U-17 Vs Tanzania U-17 (Scored the opening goal during the 3-1)
- Toughest opponent faced: Mohammed Mubarak (Tanzania U-17 player)
- Coaches handled: Edward Ssozi (Caltec Academy, Makerere), Frank Mulindwa (Zera Foundation – Bulenga, Busujju Ssaza team), Radjabu Mukasa (Gadafi integrated Academy), Mulangira Geofrey Jjuuko (Royal Giant School), Bashir Mutyaba, David Kirevu (Youth Path Academy – Makerere), Adam Masembe (Bulenga U-19 Team), Middu Masanafu, Yasser (Divine Sport Academy, Lungujja), Tonny Mutebi (Bright Stars Junior Team), Hamza Lutalo (Uganda U-17 National Team), Brian Ssenyondo (Mbarara City and Assistant coach, Uganda U-17 National team), Ronald Ssali (Prosper Agency), Steven Bengo, Oscar Ssaka (Assistant coach Caltec Academy)