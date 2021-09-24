Many budding sportsmen world-over, various sportsmen habour realistic dreams of featuring in professional set-ups on the globe’s finest leagues.

From hockey, netball, football, cricket, rugby, volleyball, athletics, swimming, handball, chess, badminton, squash to motorsport and the like, the dream lives on.

In unison, the sub-set of footballers across the divide like the rest of the sportsmen and women dearly yearn to surpass the bare-minimum of life, break the chains of poverty and succeed against all odds of life.

Footballer Abraham Ndugwa, from a humble background is soon attaining his childhood dream of playing professional football in Europe.

Already capped for the Uganda Cranes with a goal to his name (scored on debut against Sao Tome and Principe), Ndugwa is aspiring for more in life.

Hailing from the traditional fishing village of Bugonga in Entebbe Municipality, Division A, Ndugwa is set to be unveiled at Serbian second division side, FK Buducnost Dobanovci, a club with rich history having been founded 101 years ago.

Abraham Ndugwa was seen off by a close friend, Mulindwa

The immensely gifted forward is now in transit via Qatar Airways from Entebbe International Airport on flight QR 1386 via Doha.

He is expected to arrive at Nikola Tesla International Airport on Friday, September 24, 2021.

He will then meet the club president Mane Smiljanic and head coach Vladica Petrovic ahead of the official unveiling ceremony at the headquarters of his new home (Stadion FK Buducnost) and introduction to the family of the club.

Following the expiry of his three-year employment contract at Vipers Sports Club, Ndugwa remained positive and maintained the personal training regime amidst the national lockdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Abraham Ndugwa on national team duty in 2018 Credit:

Abraham Ndugwa celebrating a goal at Vipers Sports Club

“It is a dream come true to play in Europe. This is the start of my journey in life. I will continue working hard” he vowed moments before departure.

To join FK Budućnost Dobanovci, he boldly made the decision to shred off offers from domestic clubs as Express and Sports Club Villa as well as those in the region.

Ndugwa comes from a footballing family where many of his father, biological brothers and relatives all played the beautiful game.

Right from Entebbe Secondary School where he was captain, he exhibited flashes of brilliance and was an edge above the ordinary.

He has previously played at Kiwafu based Entebbe Young Football Club Academy, Entebbe Football Club, Masavu and Vipers Sports Club.

Abraham Ndugwa with sublime ball control during his times at Masavu Football Club where he was captain Credit: © Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE

Abraham Ndugwa in action against Al Hilal Omdurman in the CAF Champions League at St Mary’s Kitende (Credit: John Batanudde)

At FK Budućnost Dobanovci, he is expected to open a three-year employment contract with the key objective at hand, among others to lift the club to the top flight.

The move to Serbia was brokered by Eugene Andrew Sepuya, a former Uganda Cranes international who is the director of Sepuya Inc Agency.

An overwhelmed Sepuya who has spent quite a fortune to prepare the player tags the move of Ndugwa to FK Budućnost Dobanovci as his best deal in this transfer window.

“I am so happy that such a talented player as Abraham Ndugwa has made it to FK Budućnost Dobanovci. It has taken hard-work from him, resilience and patience. This is my best deal in the current transfer window. At Sepuya Inc Agency, we wish him the very best in life” Sepuya disclosed to Kawowo Sports.

Abraham Ndugwa passes the ball during Uganda Cranes duty at Mandela National Stadium, Namboole. Credit: © Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE

Sepuya Inc Agency has a wide a variety of clients; ranging from footballers and managers.

Newly appointed Sports Club Villa Greek head coach Petros Koukouras is among the tacticians under his management.

Some of the players include Abdul Aziz Kayondo (Vipers), Viane Ssekajugo (URA), Isma Mugulusi (Sports Club Villa), Abraham Ndugwa (free agent), Muhammed Shaban (Onduparaka), Mahadi Kayondo (Club Sportiv Municipal Deva, Romania), Ambasada Abudza (Nigerian), South Sudan’s captain Peter Maker Mayang (Zesco United, Zambia), Ben Ocen (Musanze), Travis Mutyaba (Sports Club Villa), Oscar Aluma (Onduparaka), Ibrahim Orit (Vipers), Frank Boateng (U-20 Ghana international), Artem Baranowskiy (Qyzyljar SK, Kazahstan) among others.

Also, Italian Serie B outfit Football Club Crotone officially joined hands with Sepuya Inc Agency for a mutual cooperation working relation (tentatively for three years).

The agency opened opened up a COSAFA regional office in Lusaka city, Zambia to handle the business affairs in the countries of Zambia, Zimbabwe, Malawi, Mozambique, Botswana, South Africa, Lesotho, Swaziland, Angola, Namibia and Madagascar.

Abraham Ndugwa after check-in at Entebbe International Airport

Who is Ndugwa?

Full Names: Abraham Ndugwa

Date of Birth: 30th June 1996

Place of Birth: Entebbe Municipality

Parents: Haruna Mukiibi and Ruth Ddungu

Education: Sacred Heart Bugonga Primary School, Entebbe S.S (O-Level), Green Stars High School, Entebbe (A-Level), Kyambogo University

Football Career: Entebbe Young, Entebbe Football Club, Masavu, Vipers Sports Club, FK Budućnost Dobanovci (September 2021 – Todate), Uganda Cranes (2 Caps, 1 Goal)