StarTimes Uganda Premier League 2021-2022 (Match Day 3):

Tuesday, 26th October 2021 Results:

Tooro United 1-1 Gaddafi

Gaddafi Arua Hil 0-0 Onduparaka

Onduparaka Police 0-1 Wakiso Giants

Wakiso Giants BUL 0-1 Express

Express UPDF Vs Mbarara (Washed off, rescheduled to future date)

Newly promoted Uganda Premier League entity Gaddafi Football Club picked crucial positives from the Fort Portal tour.

Besides a point from the 1-all draw with Tooro United at the Buhinga Stadium, Gaddafi managed to score their first ever goal in the top tier league.

Joel Madondo’s first half penalty in the 27th minute gave Gaddafi the lead.

L-R Joel Madondo, Brian Kalumba and Andrew Waiswa celebrating Gaddafi’s opener

The referee was awarded by FIFA female referee Shamirah Nabadda after a foul on Brian Kalumba.

Madondo beat goalkeeper Kenneth Lukyamuzi from 12 yards for the opener.

Marvin Oshaba replied in similar fashion for Tooro United in the 73rd minute.

Referee Nabadda cautioned Tooro United captain on the day Dennis Ojara in the 22nd minute as well as Gaddafi’s duo of Yunus Sibira and Ronald Mutebi in the 40th and 47th minutes respectively.

FIFA Referee Shamirah Nabadda at Buhinga stadium, Fort Portal

An aerial contest between Tooro United and Gaddafi

Ronald Mubiru, man of the match for Tooro United against Gaddafi

Mubiru Ronald of Tooro United was named man of the match, earning Shs 100,000 and a beautiful plaque.

Tooro United now has four points from two matches after the opening day 1-0 victory over Mbarara City.

Gaddafi earned their first point of the season following a 2-0 home loss to rivals Busoga United at the Gaddafi Arena on match day one and a 2-1 defeat to KCCA away at the MTN Omondi Stadium, Lugogo.

Meanwhile, Arua Hill and Onduparaka played to a non-scoring draw during the West Nile derby at the Barifa stadium in Arua.

In Bombo at the Military Barracks stadium, UPDF and Mbarara City clash did not kick off after a heavy rainstorm that left the playground water-logged.

At the MTN Omondi Stadium, Lugogo, Police suffered their third loss on the row after falling 1-0 to Wakiso Giants.

Defender Edward Satulo was the man of the match having also scored the lone goal in the 38th minute.

A 10 man BUL slipped 1-0 during the home contest against the reigning champions Express with Mahada Yaya Kakooza the hero.

BUL defender Walter Ochola was sent off for unsporting reasons in the closing stages of the game.

Action continues on Wednesday, 27th October 2021 with a single match as Busoga United entertains KCCA at the FUFA Technical Center, Njeru.

Team Line Ups:

Tooro United XI:

Kenneth Lukyamuzi (G.K), Rashid Lubega, Hood Kakooza, Adrian Sserugo, Gerald Lubanjwa, Martin Alinaitwe, Edward Kawooya, Hussein Mwanje, Ronald Mubiru, Denis Ojara (Captain), Marvin Oshaba

Substitutes: Julius Pirwot, Denis Mwemezi, Abdul Karim Kasule, Mark Nsubuga, Rogers Murungi, Swaibu Mawiya, Abdul Majid Mutoni

Head coach: Edward Golola

Gaddafi XI Vs Tooro United

Gaddafi XI: Ronald Mutebi (G.K), Ibrahim Massa, Paul Musamali, Musa Magumba, Andrew Waiswa (Captain), Franco Onen, Brian Kalumba, Yunus Sibira, Alex Kitata, Steven Munguchi, Joel Madondo

Substitutes: Paul Mujampwani (G.K), Willis Otongo, Naziru Sserwadda, Umar Kyeyune, Ronald Bithum, Faizal Muwawu, James Otim

Head coach: Abdul Mubaraka Wamboya

Tooro United captain Dennis Ojara (second left) and Gaddafi counterpart Andrew Waiswa (second from right) posing with the match officials prior to kick off at Buhinga Stadium

Match Officials: