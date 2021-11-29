FUFA Big League 2021-2022 | Monday, November 29, 2021 Result:

Proline 1-3 Kataka

A ten-man Kataka Football Club humbled Proline 3-1 during a FUFA Big League contest played at the MTN Omondi Stadium, Lugogo on Monday, November 29, 2021.

Usama Khayemba, Nasur Nandala and Emmanuel Mukisa scored for the visitors.

Musitafa Mujjuzi replied for Proline in their only strike on the evening that closed matchday three.

Kyoyemba got the day’s opener after great inter-play with Mukisa on the half-hour mark before finishing past the goalkeeper Shatif Magoola.

Mujjuzi scored a penalty in the second of the four added minutes, a beautifully struck shot past the diving goalkeeper Edward Kasibante as the first half ended one goal apiece.

Two minutes upon restart of play, Nandala’s glancing header restored Kataka’s lead.

WATCH | Nassur Mandela (Kataka) nods the ball into the back of the net.#PFCKAT | #StarTimesFBL | #HomeOfSports | #BigLeagueKuSanyuka pic.twitter.com/G2DsqTtcBU — Sanyuka TV (@sanyukatv) November 29, 2021 Nansur Nandala’s glancing header against Proline (Credit: Sanyuka TV)

Mujjuzi missed the chance to add to his personal and team tally when his free-kick from the edge of the goal area struck the woodwork.

Ten minutes into the second half, Kataka granted Proline numerical advantage when Hassan Wadenga was sent off for a straight red card.

Mukisa then extended Kataka’s lead with a sublime finish from 20 yards after a well-set ball from Swamadur Okuru.

This was Kataka’s second game of the campaign which takes them to four points after the one-all draw with Nyamityobora on matchday one.

Proline remains bottom on the 11 team log with just a single point from three matches played thus far.

Three clubs shall be promoted to the Uganda Premier League for the upcoming season; 2022-2023.

Other Results:

Team Line Ups:

Proline XI: Shatif Magoola (G.K), Mustafa Mujuzi, Richard Ajuna, Ramathan Juma, Yusuf Mukisa, Hamza Mulambuzi, Noordine Bunjo, Joseph Mandela, Hakim Kiwanuka, Musa Matovu, Alpha Ssali

Subs: Arnold Serungoji, Ibrahim Sendi

Head coach: Anthony Bongole

Kataka XI: Edward Kasibante (G.K), Joel Onziku, Faraji Mugambe, Hassan Wadenga, Stephen Namaisi, Aziz Nambobi, Francos Odongo, Emmanuel Mukisa, Nassur Nandala, Okuru Swamadur, Usama Khayemba

Subs: Muzamiru Nambobi, Muhammed Byafuba, Shakur Mafabi, Christian Aka, Ronald Mwokye, Sharifu Masai

Head coach: Godfrey Awachango