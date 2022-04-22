Cameroun won the Regional Sevens qualifier championship in Burundi ahead of Burundi to earn a spot at the 2022 Rugby Africa Men’s Sevens in Kampala, Uganda.

The two nations, plus Burkina Faso, are the only nations that did not take part in the previous event in 2019.

This is the squad that will represent Cameroun at Kyadondo Rugby Club this weekend.

Cameroun Squad for 2022 Rugby Africa Men’s Sevens:

Players: Amougou Ongoudou Justin, Cookey Suhmetiege, Ebah Pierre, Kouam Ulrich, Limaleba Augustin, Nekongo Engombo, Gérard Steve, Tioyong Staël Brice, Wembemotoyo Hauclair Cédric, Yantchatchatchie Robin, Samodjopmou Patrick, Zebitolo Jean Paul, Zogoawono Camile.

Cameroun will face Zambia in the opening round of the event on Friday morning.