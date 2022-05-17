ISF Gymnasiade Games 2022:

Basketball (Selected Results):

Boys:

Uganda 17-13 Kazakhstan

Jordan 13-12 Uganda

Uganda 12-20 Romania

Israel 22-07 Niger

Romania 12-17 Jordan

North Macedonia 21-00 Nepal

North Macedonia 06-22 Israel

Croatia 8-21 Slovenia

Niger 11-17 North Macedonia

Brazil 21-19 Slovenia

Brazil 21-19 Slovenia

Croatia 11-21 Brazil

Bahrain 18-19 Serbia

Qatar 14-15 Croatia

Romania 10-11 Bulgaria

France 13-08 Bahrain

Jordan 14-13 Kazakhstan

Serbia 19-14 Chile

Nepal 14-17 Niger

Bulgaria 19-16 Jordan

Kazakhstan 12-14 Bulgaria

Chile 14-16 Bahrain

Girls:

Kazakhstan 15-19 Uganda

Uganda 08-12 Estonia

Brazil 22-00 Nepal

Nepal 02-21 Serbia

Ukraine 10-18 Chinese Taipei

Ukraine 20-09 Thailand

Brazil 11-14 France

Slovenia 21-12 Chile

Thailand 17-20 Israel

Bahruan 07-18 Estonia

France 14-17 Serbia

Chile 10-13 Romania

Chinese Taipei 21-11 Israel

A total number of 33 matches were played on the opening day of the ISF Gymnasiade Games in France on Monday, May 16, 2022 at the Le Havre, Seine courts in Maritime, France.

Uganda’s male and female teams recorded mixed fortunes on the first day.

The male side featured in three matches, won once and fell twice.

The boys of Uganda beat Kazakhstan 17-13 before losing narrowly 13-12 to Jordan and 20-12 to Romania.

The girls defeated Kazakhstan 19-15 and lost 08-12 to Estonia.

Nabisunsa Girls School duo of Sarah Namale and Mariam Patience Karungi, Sheila Aber Lamunu (Buddo Secondary School) and Darlene Elsa Murungi Tashobya (Vine International) are part of team Uganda female team.

The male side has Mathew Kisakye (Kibuli Secondary School), Ethan Bulenzi (Eureke School), Emmanuel Junior Omara (Hope Secondary School, Nakirebe) and Shane Fvaour Siima Birungi of Kampala International School.

Other results:

There were a couple of outstanding results per gender.

Under the men, Israel hammered Niger 22-07, Slovenia outwitted Croatia 21-08 Romania lost 12-17 to Jordan whilst North Macedonia won comprehensively 21-00 and 22-06 over Nepal and Israel respectively, among others.

For the females, Brazil walloped Nepal 22-00, Nepal fell miserably 02-21 to Serbia, Ukraine fell 10-18 to Chinese Taipei and the Ukrainans also thumped Thailand 20-09, among other results.

Meanwhile, Uganda won her first medal at these games on Monday with Victor Cherotich’s 3000m silver medal.

In badminton, Tracy Naluwooza and Abed Musa qualified to singles quarterfinals.

Swimming gets underway on Tuesday evening

There are 63 countries currently in France for these games for the U-18 students.

The host cities of these games include Caen Normandie, Deauville, Granville Normandie, Le Harve, Caen Lamer Normandie Communaute Urbaine, Ville de Montivilliers, Ville de Pont Audemer, Rouen, Val de Reuil and La Harvre Seine Metropole.