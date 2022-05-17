ISF Gymnasiade Games 2022:
Basketball (Selected Results):
Boys:
- Uganda 17-13 Kazakhstan
- Jordan 13-12 Uganda
- Uganda 12-20 Romania
- Israel 22-07 Niger
- Romania 12-17 Jordan
- North Macedonia 21-00 Nepal
- North Macedonia 06-22 Israel
- Croatia 8-21 Slovenia
- Niger 11-17 North Macedonia
Brazil 21-19 Slovenia
- Croatia 11-21 Brazil
- Bahrain 18-19 Serbia
- Qatar 14-15 Croatia
- Romania 10-11 Bulgaria
- France 13-08 Bahrain
- Jordan 14-13 Kazakhstan
- Serbia 19-14 Chile
- Nepal 14-17 Niger
- Bulgaria 19-16 Jordan
- Kazakhstan 12-14 Bulgaria
- Chile 14-16 Bahrain
Girls:
- Kazakhstan 15-19 Uganda
- Uganda 08-12 Estonia
- Brazil 22-00 Nepal
- Nepal 02-21 Serbia
- Ukraine 10-18 Chinese Taipei
- Ukraine 20-09 Thailand
- Brazil 11-14 France
- Slovenia 21-12 Chile
- Thailand 17-20 Israel
- Bahruan 07-18 Estonia
- France 14-17 Serbia
- Chile 10-13 Romania
- Chinese Taipei 21-11 Israel
A total number of 33 matches were played on the opening day of the ISF Gymnasiade Games in France on Monday, May 16, 2022 at the Le Havre, Seine courts in Maritime, France.
Uganda’s male and female teams recorded mixed fortunes on the first day.
The male side featured in three matches, won once and fell twice.
The boys of Uganda beat Kazakhstan 17-13 before losing narrowly 13-12 to Jordan and 20-12 to Romania.
The girls defeated Kazakhstan 19-15 and lost 08-12 to Estonia.
Nabisunsa Girls School duo of Sarah Namale and Mariam Patience Karungi, Sheila Aber Lamunu (Buddo Secondary School) and Darlene Elsa Murungi Tashobya (Vine International) are part of team Uganda female team.
The male side has Mathew Kisakye (Kibuli Secondary School), Ethan Bulenzi (Eureke School), Emmanuel Junior Omara (Hope Secondary School, Nakirebe) and Shane Fvaour Siima Birungi of Kampala International School.
Other results:
There were a couple of outstanding results per gender.
Under the men, Israel hammered Niger 22-07, Slovenia outwitted Croatia 21-08 Romania lost 12-17 to Jordan whilst North Macedonia won comprehensively 21-00 and 22-06 over Nepal and Israel respectively, among others.
For the females, Brazil walloped Nepal 22-00, Nepal fell miserably 02-21 to Serbia, Ukraine fell 10-18 to Chinese Taipei and the Ukrainans also thumped Thailand 20-09, among other results.
Meanwhile, Uganda won her first medal at these games on Monday with Victor Cherotich’s 3000m silver medal.
In badminton, Tracy Naluwooza and Abed Musa qualified to singles quarterfinals.
Swimming gets underway on Tuesday evening
There are 63 countries currently in France for these games for the U-18 students.
The host cities of these games include Caen Normandie, Deauville, Granville Normandie, Le Harve, Caen Lamer Normandie Communaute Urbaine, Ville de Montivilliers, Ville de Pont Audemer, Rouen, Val de Reuil and La Harvre Seine Metropole.