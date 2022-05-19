ISF Gymnasiade Normandy Games 2022, France

Athletics (Thursday, May 19, 2022) – At Stade Helitas, Caen

Maureen Chebet & Priscilla Akello (800m)

Raymond Omara (800m)

Loice Chekwemoi (2000m)

Abel Chebet (2000m steeplechase)

Five Uganda athletes on the U-18 team are vying for medals during their respective finals at the on-going ISF Gymnasiade Games 2022 in Normandy, France.

The Ugandans will be among the different athletes in action at the Stade Helitas in Caen.

Maureen Chebet and Priscilla Akello shall be racing in the 800m final.

Raymond Omara is in the 800m, Loice Chekwemoi (2000m) and Abel Chebet (2000m steeplechase).

Uganda has already secured a medal in the 3000m race with a silver for Victor Cherotich.

Cherotich will also be racing in the boys’ 1500m final on Friday, 20th May 2022.

Other finalists on Friday will include Christine Nyawere (200m and 400m), Ibrahim Rajab (400m) and Loice Chekwemoi (1500m).

Nyawere ran 56:64 during heat 1 with Nigeria’s Taiwo Kudoro winning the race with 56:40.

In heat 2, Turkish national Ince Nevin posted 55:60.

French lady Emma Gicquel ran 56:16 to win heat 3 ahead of Brazilian Ribeiro Julia (55:42).

Stade Helitas in Caen, France

1500m:

Cherotich will be competing in the final of the 1500m boys.

He faces a stiff challenge from Algerian Yasser Touahir who won heat 1 (3:54:93) and Spain’s Felix Ronaldo Olivo (3:55:63).

Cherotich posted 3:55:86 to finish third in the fast heat.

For the girls’ 1500m, Loice Chepkwemoi who posted 4:30:57 in heat 1 will face Kazahstan’s Nurmamet Akbayan (4:30:58) and Turkey’s Fidanoglu Ayca (4:30:63).

Other Games:

Meanwhile, the other hope for medals for team Uganda is in Badminton and Swimming.

Four Ugandan swimmers will be in action on Thursday.

Joshua Lumonya, Namanya Ampaire, Olympian Kirabo Namutebi and Swagiah Mubiru will all race in the 50m backstroke.

“I am determined to race in my favourite races. The focus will be to better my times in the quest for medals” Namutebi revealed.

Paulsen Settumba will swim the 100m Fly.

The badminton singles and doubles knockout games will be played on Thursday as well at the Pom’s Omni sport centre in Deauville.

Abedi Musa Bukenya faces France’s Arthur Wakhevitsch in one of the boy’s quarter final matches whilst Tracy Justine Naluwooza will battle Prerana Nandakumar from India.

In the doubles, Bukenya will pair up with Paul Makande Muwonge as Naluwooza, alongside Fadilah Muhammad Shamika will also play in the quarter-finals.

The host cities of these games include Caen Normandie, Deauville, Granville Normandie, Le Harve, Caen Lamer Normandie Communaute Urbaine, Ville de Montivilliers, Ville de Pont Audemer, Rouen, Val de Reuil and La Harvre Seine Metropole.