Busoga Masaza Cup 2022:

Match Day 2:

Saturday, 28th May 2022:

Budiope Vs Butembe – Budiope SS playground

Bukono Vs Bulamogi – Ivukula Subcounty playground

Sunday, 29th May 2022:

Bukooli Namayingo Vs Bunha – Namayingo Primary School playground

Luuka Vs Bunhole Bunanhumba – Luuka District Headquarters playground

*All matches kick off at 4:00 PM

It is squeaky bum time for teams in the Busoga Masaza Cup 2022 tournament.

Match day two resumes on Saturday, 28th May with two matches on the menu.

Butembe, who won the official opening match against Buzaaya 1-0 will turn the guns towards Budiope at the Budiope Secondary School playground.

Steven Madanda, Franco Mugomba as well as the Farouk entity of Magumba and Byeta will be the key players for Butembe.

In the other game on the same day, Bukono takes on Bulamogi at the Ivukula Subcounty playground.

Part of the crowd at St Gonzaga Gonza playground in Kagoma that watched the 2022 Busoga Masaza Cup opener

On Sunday 29th May 2022, Bukooli Namayingo shall host red-hot Bunha at the Namayingo Primary School playground.

Bunha humbled Busiki 4-0 courtesy of lethal forward Issa “Gayanda” Mugoya, Nkolo Blaise and Daniel Balyeku.

The other contest will witness Luuka against Bunhole Bunanhumba at the Luuka District Headquarters playground.

Match day one witnessed a total of seven matches in four matches.

Butembe, Kigulu, Bugabula and Bunha were victorious on match day one.

Bunha’s 4-0 win over Busiki was the biggest scoreline recorded

The Kyabazinga His Majesty the Kyabazinga William Gabula Nadiope IV Isebantu watched the official opener as Butembe pipped Buzaaya at the St Gonzaga Gonza playground in Kagoma.

Farouk Magumba was the scorer of the lone goal in the 73rd minute.

Isma Tambula netted the all-important goal for Kigulu in their 1-0 win over Bugweri at Iganga Saza ground.

Bukooli Bugiri fell at their own grave yard (Hindhocha primary school playground) as they lost 1-0 to Bugabula with Peter Musoke’s 58th minute goal the decider.

Telecommunications giants MTN Uganda and Mayuge Sugar Industries Limited are the tournament major funders.