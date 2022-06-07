Fortebet Real Stars Awards | May 2022:

Cricket Winner: Janet Mbabazi (Soroti Challengers & Victoria Pearls)

Other Winners:

Basketball : James Okello (City Oilers)

: James Okello (City Oilers) Netball : Stella Oyella (National Insurance Corporation)

: Stella Oyella (National Insurance Corporation) Football : Fazilah Ikwaput (Lady Doves & Crested Cranes)

: Fazilah Ikwaput (Lady Doves & Crested Cranes) Athletics: Victor Cherotich

Janet Mbabazi is the Fortebet Real Stars outstanding cricketer in the month of May 2022.

Mbabazi was crowned on Tuesday, June 7, 2022 at Route 256 Restaurant, Kampala.

She was the Most Valuable Player (MVP) in the bilateral series against Nepal, beating teammate Kevin Awino who managed to win one player of the match accolade during the game Uganda won by six wickets.

Mbabazi also came top ahead of Simon Ssesazzi who had an impressive game for Aziz Damani win against Ceylon Lions.

“I am humbled for this award. It pushes me to work even harder and maintain being rewarded” Mbabazi noted.

Janet Mbabazi speaks during the crowning ceremony

Janet Mbabazi bowls Credit: Cricket Uganda

Stella Oyella of the newly crowned East African champions, National Insurance Corporation (NIC) won in netball ahead of Shafie Nalwanja (KCCA) and Jessica Achan (Prisons).

In football, Lady Doves and Crested Cranes striker Fazilah Ikwaput beat Hansifa Nassuna (UCU Lady Cardinals) and Bobosi Byaruhanga (Vipers SC) to the top award.

Teenager Victor Cherotich was named as the best in athletics, ahead of legendary athlete Joshua Cheptegei and female runner Stella Chesang.

Cherotich won two medals during the 2022 ISF World School Games in Normandy city, France.

The student at Chemwania High School in Kween district won a silver in 3000m as well as a bronze in 1500m.

L-R: Janet Mbabazi (Cricket), Stella Oyella (Netball), James Okell0 (Basketball), Sarah Adong (journalist representing Victor Cherotich), Isaac Mukasa (Executive Real Stars Agency) and Henry Zzimbe (Official from Jude Colour Solutions)

Basketball

City Oilers’ basketball player James Okello edged teammate Tony Drileba and JKL Dolphins’ Brenda Ekone to the Basketball award.

Real Stars Sports Agency has organized these awards since 2018.

They are proudly sponsored by Fortebet as the main title sponsors with the other partners being Jude Colour Solutions and Canan Bulls Limited.