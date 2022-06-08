Fortebet Real Stars Awards | May 2022:

Uganda Crested Cranes and Lady Doves forward Fazila Ikwaput was voted as the Fortebet Real Stars best football player for the month of May 2022.

In absentia, Ikwaput got a plaque and cash reward for the feat as best player in the month.

The crowning event was at Route 256 Restaurant in Lugogo, Kampala on Tuesday, 7th June 2022.

Ikwaput finished as top scorer in the 2022 FUFA Women super league although the Lady Doves failed to replicate the form of the yester-season that witnessed them win the league.

She beat national teammate and Uganda Christian University (UCU) Lady Cardinals’ Hasifa Nassuna as well as Uganda Cranes and Vipers’ midfielder Bobosi Byaruhanga.

Ikwaput’s award was received by Isaac Mukasa, the Executive Director the Real Stars sports agency which have organized these awards since 2018.

Isaac Mukasa (left) recieves Fazila Ikwaput’s plaque from Jude Colour Solutions’ Henry Zzimbe at Route 256 Restaurant, Kampala

Cricket:

Janet Mbabazi (Soroti Challengers and Victoria Pearls) was the best cricket player in the month.

She beat teammate at club and national team level Kevin Awino as well as Aziz Damani’s Simon Ssesazi to the gong.

Mbabazi was the Most Valuable Player (MVP) in the bilateral series against Nepal.

Netball:

Proven goalshooter Stella Oyella of the newly crowned East African champions, National Insurance Corporation (NIC) overcame KCCA’s Shafie Nalwanja and Jessica Achan (Prisons).

Oyella was top scorer in the championship held at Kamwokya Community Sports grounds in Kampala as NIC won yet another trophy.

Athletics:

2022 ISF World School Games double medalist Victor Cherotich won in Athletics.

His silver came in the 3000M race and the bronze was got in 1500M at the World secondary schools games in Normandy, France.

The teenager beat legendary athlete Joshua Cheptegei and Stella Chesang.

Basketball:

City Oilers’ basketball player James Okello won the basketball gong ahead of teammate Tony Drileba and JKL Dolphins’ Brenda Ekone in Basketball

The Fortebet Real Stars Awards are held on a monthly basis, organized by Real Stars Sports Agency since 2018.

Betting firm Fortebet is the headline sponsor, joined by Jude Colour Solutions and Canan Bulls Limited.