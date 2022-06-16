Promotional Playoff:

Lugazi (Ssezibwe Group winners) 1-0 Kajjansi United (Katonga Group winners)

It was all celebrations for Lugazi Football Club as they attained promotion to the second tier division of Uganda’s football pyramid.

Lugazi, coached by former Sports Club Villa and Uganda Cranes midfielder Augustine Nsumba edged Kajjansi United 1-0 during a final played at the Kavumba Recreational Stadium, Wakiso on Thursday, 16th June 2022.

Lous Anguti scored the all important goal in the 67th minute via a well struck free-kick to silence the Kajjansi team fans as the visiting fans jubiliated aloud.

Lugazi players in celebrations at Kavumba Recreational Stadium, Wakiso

Anguti’s free-kick eluded the defensive wall and goalkeeper Steven Tabu to find the back of the net for the decisive moment of the game graced by a passionate capacity crowd.

The final 20 minutes of the game were tense for every side. Kajjansi United rallied for the equalizer and Lugazi defended gallantly in numbers.

Kajjansi paid the bitter prize for suspect finishing despite having bossed the game through the ever improving midfielder Marvin Nyanzi.

The final whistle was treated by wild celebrations from the Lugazi contingent who were led by the sports friendly Lugazi Division mayor Khemis Lutajani.

Lugazi had championed the Ssezibwe group as Kajjansi United ended the regular season unbeaten in Katonga group.

Nsumba, head coach at Lugazi (assisted by Dan Ssegawa) attributed the victory to great planning, teamwork and support from the team management as well as the fans.

We planned very well for this game. We did not leave anything to chance. The players also worked collectively as one unit. The club management also was a steering factor to our victory. Management provided everything they could. Also, the support from the fans pushed everyone on the team. I give glory to the Almighty God. Augustine Nsumba, head coach Lugazi Football Club

Vastly experienced Lugazi captain Moses Ali Feni recieves the team’s Shs 2,000,000 cheque from Buganda Region FA boss Andrew Kaweesa and Darius Kitiibwa Mugoye (FUFA Third Vice President)

Lugazi was rewarded by Shs. 2,000,000 for the effort from Buganda Regional Football Association as their clinical goal poacher, Gerald “Mwenda is Mwenda” Ogweti pocketed Shs. 200,000 as top scorer.

Gerald Ogweti picks the top scorers’ dummy cheque

A delighted Abdul Kawuulu with the trophy in his bed

Busiro North Member of Parliament Hon. Paul Nsubuga, fresh from triumphing in the court of appeal case, Lugazi MP Sserubula witnessed the mouth-watering clash as well as several FUFA, Buganda regional officials and neutralists alike.

Other promoted clubs:

Other successful promoted clubs to the second division (FUFA Big League) include Samadu Musafiri’s led Jinja North United (Eastern), Kaaro Karungi (Western), Soroti United (Eastern), Northern Gateway (Northern), Adjumani Town Council (West Nile).

On Friday, the Kampala region final will be played between NEC and Water at the Mutesa II Wankulukuku stadium.

The 2022/2023 FUFA Big League season is ear-marked to kick off early September 2022.