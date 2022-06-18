Philadelphia Eagles head coach Jeremiah Washburn has tipped the Ugandans involved in American football.

On Saturday, 17th June 2022, Washburn hosted several Ugandans involved in the game of American football during a key note presentation at The American center Kampala (Embassy plaza).

The main topic of discussion was about “coaching as leadership”.

“My visit was entirely to monitor the development of the players here in Uganda, encourage them and pass on a couple of skills” Washburn noted.

Coaches and players from Kyambogo University, RG American Football Club, Otino WA, Ntinda Eagles, Lubowa Bengals, Kyambogo Parkers, Lira University and Gulu University graced the largely successful session.

The president of Uganda America Football Federation Steven George Okeng hailed this visit that will further help spread the gospel of spreading the game through schools (primary, secondary and universities) as well as clubs across the country.

“The visit of Jeremiah Washburn is very important as we further grow the game of American Football in Uganda. Team development and nurturing will be very important from this visit” Okenga noted.

This was Washburn’s second visit to Uganda after an earlier one in 2019.

The presentation comes at an opportune timing when Okeng had just returned from the United States of America (USA) on a fruitful working visit.

Okeng held important discussions and signed several Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with key stake-holders in the game.

He visited the Ugandan Embassy in the Washington D.C, Villanova University Football and the Philadelphia Eagles team (also watched a practice session).

Okeng also held talks with H.E Santa Laker Kinyera, the Ambassador of Uganda to the United States of America (USA) and undertook important discussions on matters pertaining to mutual interest and cooperation between the Embassy and the Federation.

Okeng also signed an MOU with the All 22 Global scouting Network where they agreed to create opportunities for Uganda athletes through exchange programs, donation of equipment to Ugandan athletes and the like.