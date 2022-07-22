Saint Mother Teresa of Calcutta, India (former member of the Missionaries of Charity) is for the record quoted to have remarked about the act of giving.

“It’s not how much we give, but how much love we put into giving” Mother Teresa noted in some of her teachings.

The Saint’s comment remains to-date and the golfing fraternity in Uganda deservedly borrowed the act of graceful giving.

Golfers collected at Shs 17,000,000 towards the rehabilitation of the Noah’s Ark Children Centre, Entebbe.

For starters, Noah’s Ark Children Centre, Entebbe looks after children with special needs and the disabled.

The fundraising drive was fronted by captain Faridah Ashaba, a friend of this centre.

Two beautiful well crafted art pieces were auctioned by the day’s Master of Ceremony Dr Mitch Ogwang.

Captain Faridah Ashaba speaks to the guests and golfers moments before the auctioning of the art pieces were executed

This fundraiser happened during the 19th hole experience moments after the inaugural NCBA Golf series played at the par 72 Uganda Golf Club, Kitante in Kampala city.

Members of Entebbe club led by the mayor of Entebbe Municipality Fabrice Rulinda contributed a lion’s share of the money (Shs 12,000,000).

During the 2022 NCBA Golf Series Competition, Uganda Golf Club captainEmmanuel Wamala was the overall men winner with 43 points.

Eva Lwanga (46 points) won the ladies’ overall gong during an event graced by the Minister of Energy and Mineral Development Hon. Ruth Nankabirwa.

Eva Lwanga and Emmanuel Wamala pose with the chief guest Hon Ruth Nankabirwa

Over 150 golfers took part in the day-long championship that also had a unique yellow ball challenge for all the players in action.

Ignatious Twesigye, Joseph Kimani, Israel Arinaitwe and Peter Kagumya were the exceling cluster in the yellow ball competition.

John Gachora, the Group Managing Director of NCBA Bank was the best NCBA staff with 34 points.

Yellow ball team winners with the UGC Competitions secretary, Paul Rukundo, extreme right

Other top performers:

Jaimie Byaruhanga (39 points) won the group A men as the Uganda Golf Union (UGU) president Moses Baryamujura Matisko played second fiddle with 38 points.

In group B (men), Patrick Kagoro need a countback victory of 40 points to triumph over Entebbe club’s Hannington Mpiima.

William Omaria scored 37 points, one better than Paresh Shukla to topple the men group C.

Ladies:

Chinese female golfer Lin Li Xia tallied 36 points to win on countback over Jenina Nasimolo during the ladies’ group A.

Brenda Maraka took ladies group B with 43 points, two better than Moreen Nasimolo.

Side Bets:

Nearest to the pin:

Andrew Kibaya and left handed Gloria Mbaguta came closer to winning the car staked by CFAO for the hole in one shot on the par-3 hole 9.

The longest drive contest on the par 5 hole 18 was won by David Mpanga (men) and Jenina Nasimolo (ladies).

Different winners pose with their trophies alongside minister Ruth Nankabirwa

NCBA team with Minister Ruth Nankabirwa

John Basabose (left) gets his Piga Mingi accolade

John Basabose scored a parity 21 points to settle for the piga-mingi award.

Like Mary Anne Radmacher said “As we work to create light for others, we naturally light our own way”, indeed the golfers lit their own pathway of life with this handsome contribution.