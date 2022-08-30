Overview: Firmly rooted on the ground, state minister of sports Hon. Peter Ogwang expertly scored through the gate with the wooden ball, much to the applause of the ecstatic crowd.

Since taking over office the state minister of sports Hon Peter Ogwang has been a busy character of sorts.

Hon. Ogwang took over the office docket from Dennis Hamson Obua who was elevated to the chief whip position.

A fortnight ago, the first lady Mamma Janet Museveni who is also the minister of Education and Sports witnessed a tranquil hand-over of office at State House, Nakasero when Obua officially handed over the instruments of power to Ogwang.

Hours to this historic handover event, Ogwang had officiated at the official launch of the 2022 FIMU Africa Motorsport event at Speke Resort Munyonyo, Kampala.

Twenty hours later, he graced the official opening of JICA-organized 2022 TICAD cup girls’ football tournament at the FUFA Technical Center, Njeru.

He then traveled over 300 kilometers to Lira to officiate at the closing of the 2022 Uganda Secondary School Sports Association (USSSA) Ball Games II.

While in Lira city, Hon. Ogwang watched finals of athletics, volleyball, handball, netball and dancesport.

In between these different finals, he was granted a once in a life-time opportunity to handle the woodball mallet.

State minister of sports Hon Peter Ogwang plays woodball

Swiftly, with the guidance of the Uganda Woodball Federation (UWbF) vice president Shannez Luwedde, the vibrant minister learnt the few basics of the game.

Firmly rooted on the ground, he expertly scored through the gate with the wooden ball, much to the applause of the ecstatic crowd.

The minister was clad in an all-black sports nike branded outfit with a yellow cap and marching black sports shoes.

“I will always dress like this when I am officiating at games” the Ngariam county Member of Parliament noted.

State minister of sports Hon Peter Ogwang plays woodball at Dr Obote Sports Complex in Lira, Northern Uganda

State minister of sports Hon Peter Ogwang after scoring through a woodball gate at Dr Obote Sports Complex in Lira city

“It feels good to play woodball for the very first time. I will always play the game” he added.

During his address to the congregation in Lira city as he officially closed these games, the Minister called up the different schools to wholesomely embrace the physical education subject during the curriculum.

Minister Ogwang joins the high class personalities who have played woodball.

President Yoweri Museveni Kaguta, the First Lady Janet Museveni have also played this game that has different similarities to golf.

Woodball is among the new sports disciplines on the menu of Uganda Secondary Schools Sports Association (USSSA).

The other is dancesport that thrilled many people at the games.