Overview: Uganda will host Kenya during the return leg of the 2022 East Africa Super Bowl American Football Championship this November 2022 in Kampala city.

2022 East Africa Super Bowl championship:

Kenya 18-18 Uganda

Every time Uganda encounters Kenya in any sport, it is one clash where sparks are anticipated before the egos are settled.

Such duels are breathe-taking, epic, explosive, mouth-watering and at most, too close to call.

This was the case as the 2022 East Africa Super Bowl American Football Championship was played at the Kenyatta stadium in Nairobi city on Sunday, 4th September.

Action between Uganda and Kenya during the 2022 East Africa Super Bowl American Football Championship in Nairobi city (Credit: MLB)

These two traditional arch-rivals played all square at 18-apiece in a thrilling albeit physical contest.

Hillary Miiro, Sam Kigozi and Hussein Andama scored for Uganda in a physical duel that was based on both flag and full contact.

This was the first leg of the second edition of this interesting contest whose return leg is expected come November 2022 in Kampala city.

American Football action between Uganda and Kenya (Credit: MLB)

Uganda and Kenya officials show off American Football equipment (Credit: MLB)

President of Uganda American Football Association Steven George Okeng was humbled for the reception and organization by their Kenyan counterparts, and the sporting spirit upon which the game was inclined upon.

“I thank our hosts Kenya for the sporting character. They hosted us well and it was a great match with no winner since it ended in a draw. Possibly, we shall have a winner when the two sides clash again in November 2022” Okeng revealed.

Team Kenya team session at half-time (Credit: MLB)

Kenya’s team for American Football

American Football is one of the fastest growing sports disciplines in Uganda and East Africa as a region.

Capacity building courses and workshops in administration, technical, management, refereeing have helped to enrich many players as well as administrators alike.

The external assistance from well-established clubs in the United States of America (USA) in form of equipment (balls, jerseys, boots, helmets and other protective gear), capacity building symposiums, hands-on drills and finances have also helped the game to grow further.

A case in point has been for Philadelphia Eagles head coach Jeremiah Washburn who has been in Uganda on several occasions to tip the personalities involved in American football.

Uganda’s American Football President Okeng has also traveled to the USA on different missions during exchange programmes that intended to brainstorm on how best to develop the game in Uganda, East Africa and Africa in general.

Uganda and Kenya officials hold their respective flags prior to kick off

Match officials pose for a group photo prior to kick off at the Kenyatta stadium, Nairobi city, Kenya

Uganda’s Delegation:

Marvin Kasumba, Samuel Kigozi, Richard Nsobya, Joshua Wenowe, Hillary Miiro, George Bekunda, Micheal Mugezi, Hope Jibril, Gibson Ochaya, Ken Rohan Kamanzi, Kennedy Okot, Denis Achome, Alex Urunzy, Martin Larry Omalla, George Mpanga