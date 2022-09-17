Overview: Hassan Ssenyonjo is affiliated to the Acrobatics Circus Troupe Uganda, where he has been a member for the last four years. The group deals with Acrobatics, Circus, Gymnastics, cultural dances, percussions, performances, instruction and education.

Since the start of the 2022-2023 Corporate Games held every first Sunday of the virgin month, there has been one common feature at Kyambogo University.

This is a sky scrapping man standing on extra-ordinarily long legs called Stilts.

He is entertaining the corporates as they go about their normal business in football, tug of war, aerobics, woodball and lately athletics.

The gentleman perfecting these entertaining stints on an elevated height loosely translated as “Buyungo” is identified as Hassan Ssenyonjo, a 26-year-old.

Entertainer Hassan Ssenyonjo executes what he perfects best with passion during the third outing of the 2022-2023 Corporate Games at Kyambogo Cricket Oval

Ssenyonjo is affiliated to the Acrobatics Circus Troupe Uganda, where he has been a member for the last four years.

This group deals with Acrobatics, Circus, Gymnastics, cultural dances, percussions, performances, instruction and education.

He takes pride in performing at the 2022-2023 Corporate Games as he entertains the people.

“I feel happy that I make many people smile and feel at home with my performances. I train for this and have done it for the last four years now. I have met new people and got business as well.” Ssenyonjo recollects.

Entertainer Hassan Ssenyonjo happily on duty

He easily walks on these stilts that are elevated about 3 meters off the ground giving him an additional unique height that is adored by many.

He has been able to earn a living and make ends meet from such performances.

“I make some money from the stilt performances and be able to look after myself and family. I have also made many friends from such performances” he adds.

On a bare minimum, Ssenyonjo charges Shs 50,000 for an hour or two performances up to a maximum fee of Shs 500,000.

Entertainer Hassan Ssenyonjo on duty during the 2022-2023 Corporate Games

He cites muscular pains on the legs and limited payments as some of the grey patches in this job.

Ssenyonjo is an orphan having lost both his parents (Tom Ssentongo and Betty Nakimbugwe).

He is the first born child in the family of four including twins Kato Ssekitto and Wasswa Ssekitto.

Ssenyonjo hails from the Nkima totem (Monkey clan) amongst the Baganda tribe.

Entertainer Hassan Ssenyonjo on stilts with an elevated height

Throughout his education, he studied from Bombo; having his elementary education at Bombo Barracks primary school (P1-P7), Bombo Army Secondary School (S1-S3) before completing his Ordinary Level education at Shanam Bombo High School.

Besides entertaining at the Corporate Games, Ssenyonjo is also invited to perform at other events as the weddings, parties, birthday celebrations, sports activities, political campaigns among others.

The next outing of the 2022-2023 Corporate Games will be held on Sunday, 2nd October 2022 at Kyambogo Cricket Oval.

The Corporate Games has partners as UBC, Radio 4, NEC Uzima water and the lately acquired C-Care IHK as medical associate.