Overview: St Mary's Boarding School - Kitende won the girls’ Basketball (3X3 and 5X5) at the 2022 Federation of East Africa Secondary School Sports Association (FEASSSA) Games hosted in Arusha city, Tanzania.

FEASSSA Games 2022 (Basketball):

5×5 Category Champions:

Girls: St Mary’s Boarding School, Kitende

St Mary’s Boarding School, Kitende Boys: Buddo Secondary School

3X3 Category Champions:

Girls: St Mary’s Boarding School, Kitende

St Mary’s Boarding School, Kitende Boys: Buddo Secondary School

St Mary’s Boarding School, Kitende won two gold medals in girls’ Basketball (3X3 and 5X5) at the 2022 Federation of East Africa Secondary School Sports Association (FEASSSA) Games hosted in Arusha city, Tanzania.

The Wakiso District sports giants added the two trophies their rich collection over the years.

This very year, they also won the national titles in the 3X3 and 5X5 girls basketball hosted at St Katherine Girls SS and Boroboro SS in Lira city, Northern Uganda.

In Arusha, St Mary’ Boarding School Kitende was ruthless, flawless, articulate as they worked diligently in offense and defensive roles throughout the two categories.

St Mary’s Boarding School, Kitende winning team had the likes of Winfred Morgan Akello, Josfin Najuuko, Mary Amaniyo, Christin Saima, Ngora Naomi, Irene Gerwin, Aurelie Irebu, Omari Naima, Sonia Aber, Slvia Nantongo, Slvia Nakituuka and Maria Katusabe.

Akello was also named the tournament Most Valuable Player (MVP).

Winfred Morgan Akello, the Most Valuable Player (MVP) holds her two accolades [Credit: SMASK]

The technical docket had Chris Kijjambu (head coach) and his assistant Jude Okudaki.

Basketball at 2022 FEASSSA Games was held at Breaburn International School and International School Moshi (ISM).

Kitende also won gold in Netball, overcoming rivals St Noa 36-34 in a closely contested finale at the Shiekh Amri Abeid Stadium, Arusha city.

Dr. Lawrence Mulindwa, the director of St Mary’s Boarding School – Kitende hosted these teams during a welcome luncheon at the school on Sunday. 25th September 2022.

Meanwhile, Buddo Secondary School also won a double in the boy’s basketball.

Lawrence Muwonge’s school successfully defended the boys’ Basketball (5X5) title.

John Omondi and Jackson Okisai’s coached side also won the 3X3 version.

Uganda won the overall title at the 2022 FEASSSA Games with a total of 18 gold medals, 12 silver and 3 bronze.

Hosts Tanzania had 1 silver and 5 bronze whilst Rwanda had two gold and silver apiece with 4 bronze.

Burundi will host next year’s games.