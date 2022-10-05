Overview: Rhinos Athletics Club received sports donations ranging from 36 cones, 13 pairs of white guards, 10 Helmets, 17 cricket balls for training, 3 pairs of yellow guards, 66 pairs of socks, 26 bats, 2 bases (blue), 12 stands, 19 small balls (yellow), 1 runner, 63 shirts (tops), 51 shorts, 2 pairs of soccer goalkeepers’ gloves, 12 pairs of cricket gloves and 4 whistles.

Rhinos Athletics Club has received an assortment of sports equipment from the United Kingdom.

The cricket and soccer equipment was donated by Sports Uganda UK, Southampton Academy and Lord’s Taverners UK.

They are 36 cones, 13 pairs of white guards, 10 Helmets, 17 cricket balls for training, 3 pairs of yellow guards, 66 pairs of socks, 26 bats, 2 bases (blue), 12 stands, 19 small balls (yellow), 1 runner, 63 shirts (tops), 51 shorts, 2 pairs of soccer goalkeepers’ gloves, 12 pairs of cricket gloves and 4 whistles.

Hudson Kirabo, the Rhinos Athletics Club Operations, Conservations and Logistics manager confirmed the reception of the donated equipment, appreciating the different donors and stakeholders.

“We received these sports donations from United Kingdom. We thank Southampton Academy, Salisury Rugby Club, North Somerset and Sports Uganda UK. I also thank Karibu International who provided space for storage of the donated equipment.” Kirabo stated.

Kirabo promised to be accountable to the stakeholders for the donated equipment.

“Rhinos Athletic Club is responsible for the equipment received. We shall make the best use of these sports equipment donated to the intended end-users” Kirabo vowed.

This is yet another donation to Rhinos Athletic Club after an earlier offer in July 2022 from the different sports clubs in the United Kingdom (Southampton Football Club, Bath and North East Somerset RTC Academy and Salisbury Rugby Football Club).

The beneficiaries include; Motion Youth (Kampala), Adjumani, Iganga, Kumi, Mbale, Golden Impact (Mukono) and Gulu.

Rhinos Athletics Club also has other close partners as; Soccer net United Kingdom, Sports Uganda UK, Andrew Byekwaso, Regional Express, Emirates Airlines, African Scorpion, Jinja Hippos, Karibu International School – Iganga and Henry Musisi (Managing Director, African commodities).

For starters, Rhinos Athletics Club is a mother body that currently comprises of Rhinos Rugby club and two basketball clubs (Charging Rhinos and Amazon Rhino).

The club has also held successful sports clinics in football and rugby for primary schools in Kumi district, Teso sub-region.

They also inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Rotary Vijana Poa (meaning the Youth are okay).